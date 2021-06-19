Warehouse Management

Any business that requires the storage of stock, large or small, will benefit from having well-organised warehouse. There are various factors to keep in mind for a robust warehouse such as prioritising inventory, automating processes where possible, and maintaining or upgrading warehouse equipment as needed. Investing in high-quality handling machinery and storage will ensure employees are safe and can work efficiently. Warehouse design and layout is also an important factor. Below is some of the best warehouse machinery to invest in, that can support smooth warehouse workflows and ultimately, enhance productivity for your business or organisation.

Material Handling Equipment

Machinery such as order pickers, electric pallet trucks and stacker trucks ensure that employees can move products quickly, easily and safely both into and out of a warehouse. Similarly, loading ramps and conveyor tables ensure that goods can be moved conveniently and can be loaded onto transportation trucks with ease. A great set up for order picking, in particular, will enhance workflow and productivity. And great order picking starts with a solid storage system. Some of the best warehouse storage equipment to invest in includes:

Galvanised heavy-duty storage shelving is highly durable and will last well in the long term

Adjustable shelving units let you adapt and extend the storage space as needed

Signage, guidance and clear labelling of areas of stock will ensure workers can always find products easily

Guides can also be used to ensure safety in a warehouse and indicate areas of heavy machinery use

Electric pallet stackers allow for bulk upload of products onto delivery trucks or into storage

Wire racks and shelving are lightweight, easy to move, and heavy-load bearing, making them ideal for storing larger pieces of stock

Prioritising stock and storing it based on demand is a good way to develop a smooth workflow and order picking process. Likewise, rotating stock as required will ensure that the most in-demand or newest items are readily available for employees to load onto delivery trucks, for example. Ensuring employees have access to the best machinery and material handling equipment will mean that they can work safely and efficiently in transporting stock around a warehouse.

Managing Inventory

Developing solid inventory management will allow for greater efficiency in your warehouse. Some of the factors that affect inventory management include storage, the technology and machinery available to employees, and warehouse layout, all of which should be planned out and implemented as required. It is worth reviewing your general inventory set up at least once a year and adapting it according to any changing business needs such as expansion or pivoting into new product areas.

The Future of Warehouse Management

Warehouse automation is quickly becoming one of the new ways of the future. Automated order picking, inventory automation and digitising records can all lead to greater accuracy, swift delivery times, and ultimately, happier customers. Automated warehouse processes include picking, sorting, inspection and packing, all of which can be tedious and repetitive tasks for employees to perform. Implementing automated processes is the way of the future for many businesses in the UK and it is well worth exploring for any large warehouse. It can make the day-to-day operational aspect of warehouse management that bit smoother and more efficient. Some businesses are even implementing the use of drones and robots in their warehouse management plans.

Overall, the best set up for your warehouse depends largely on the business, the type of goods that are stored and the general flow of stock in and out of the warehouse. Investing in high-quality, durable storage solutions and warehouse machinery will support solid work processes and will stand to any business over the long-term.