Want to Stay in Portugal for Your Retirement Life? Here are Some Tips

In 2023, Portugal welcomed more than 30 million tourists. The picturesque landscape of this nation has caught the hearts of many.

Many dream of living in this warm country with a rich history during their retirement. But not everyone makes it – all because they feel intimidated by the lengthy relocation process to a new country.

However, don’t let your dreams fail if your heart is set on Portugal. Embrace these tips and make the move smoother!

1. Research the place

You might feel you know everything about Portugal – especially if it has been your dream retirement destination for years!

However, Portugal is popular with different people for different reasons. Some love it for Cristiano Ronaldo, some love its tourism spots, and others love its exotic cuisine.

However, there is so much more to know about this nation. This includes the average cost of living, grocery and food expenses, housing expenses in different neighborhoods, seasons, culture, etc.

If you know other relatives, coworkers, or friends who moved to Portugal post-retirement, get in touch with them and know more about their experience.

2. Choose a home

Depending on different legal obligations, some people can choose their neighborhood/locality, while others are assigned a particular place.

The options vary between modern apartments and family homes in various cities, towns, mountains, and islands. Research well to choose the place that attracts you the most!

3. Start working on your visa

If you know enough about Portuguese and the area you want to live in, it’s time to focus on paperwork. You must look up the latest requirements if you’re an EU citizen.

If you’re a non-EU resident, apply for your visa. Contact Portugal relocation services to complete this work as soon as possible!

Speak to professionals about the visa requirements, necessary documents, and application process. Some mandatory documents are:

a. Income & Fund Proof

You must have clear proof of stable income. This can be a pension, investment, rental income, etc. Have enough proof that shows you can support yourself and won’t need to find work in Portugal.

Besides that, you must have proof of having enough funds to cover your expenses.

b. Health Insurance

You must also have a health insurance plan covering all significant medical expenses in Portugal. Many insurance companies have specified plans for visa applicants. So, talk to your insurance agent to know your best options.

c. Accommodation Proof

You must have evidence that shows you have somewhere to live in Portugal – like a letter or agreement from someone who will accommodate you or rent you their space.

d. Background Clearance

You must have a police certificate showing you have no criminal record in the past.

You might need many other documents. So, take the help of the relocation services or even seek an immigration consultant or lawyer. They’ll guide you through all applications for a smooth experience!

4. Learn Portuguese

It’s not mandatory to know Portuguese to live in Portugal. However, this is a basic life skill. You’ll be surrounded by locals who probably never needed to learn or speak English. So, if you learn their language, you’ll be able to live more comfortably with them.

With clear communication, daily life will be easier. You’ll be able to enjoy local culture and make new friends there. So, sign into language apps or classes right away.

5. Create a local bank account

Your financial transactions will be much easier with a local Portugal bank account. Look up banks that are specifically made for expats. Compare all options so that you can strike the best deal!

6. Dive into their culture

Learn online about Portugal festivals, holidays, music, art, and cuisines. Read books and watch movies that explain what to expect from a regular day in Portugal.

7. Figure out the driving permit rules

If you’re an EU citizen with an EU-issued driving license, your license will be valid in Portugal until it expires. But it’s better to get a local license soon.

For non-EU residents, the rule is to get a Portuguese driving license within the first six months of your arrival there. You may also need an international driving permit – these are easily available in your country. So, apply for that immediately.

8. Sort your pet’s move

If you have a pet, you must also prepare for their move to Portugal. Learn the process of importing pets into Portugal.

Some relocation companies may offer pet transportation services. They’ll help you sort out their necessary paperwork and sometimes even accommodation needs.

9. Have patience

The entire process is cumbersome, so be patient. Don’t feel disappointed if it takes longer than other expat friends told you. Stay connected with your relocation service provider and ask them to update you about the progress of your application.

Conclusion

Portugal is one of the most charming places in the world. It’s a peaceful place with friendly people, making it a perfect post-retirement destination. So, make the move now!