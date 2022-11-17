Want to Rank Higher on Google? Here Are 5 Steps You Need to Take

Everyone wants to reach the summit and take the prime position when it comes to Google search engine ranking.

There are clear benefits attached to being on the first page of search results and a high ranking on Google can have a seriously positive impact on your business growth potential.

How do you reach that exalted status?

There are a number of proven strategies that can combine to help you achieve your goal of a higher ranking. Taking advantage of what link building companies have to offer would be just one example of how you can formulate a strategy for ranking success

Here are some key steps to consider if you want to rank higher on Google.

Focus on the right keywords

A fundamental priority in your quest for success would be to have a clear idea of what you want to rank for.

Ideally, you want to rank for terms that align with what your typical customer is putting into the search engine.

Targeting the right keywords will make a big difference. You can use some useful keyword research tools to help you identify what would be reasonable to rank for.

Volume and relevance are critical criteria when honing in on the right keywords.

Go long with your content

Writing long-form content in relation to the keyword you are targeting will often prove fundamental to boosting your ranking profile with Google.

If you are using link building services and guest post options, this would be a great example of how to make the most of long-form content.

It also works well if you use this strategy for your landing pages too.

Don’t forget your on-page SEO

This is another no-brainer thing to focus on if you want to achieve a higher ranking with Google.

The sort of tasks that need to be on your SEO checklist includes internal linking and keyword placement. It also pays to optimize each meta description and work on your external linking options, with between one and three links on your page that direct to a trusted page that is relevant.

Is your information skimmable?

There has been a noticeable shift toward Google focusing on providing specific answers to questions rather than simply returning a list of relevant pages.

A good way to boost your ranking would be to optimize your content so that it is skimmable. If your audience can get the answer they are looking for without having to click into any one result, meeting this demand is a way to rank higher.

The obvious trade-off is that it won’t help drive more traffic to your website.

Make the most of visuals

Another great way of improving your rankings is to include images on your pages.

Using images is a bit of a win-win. It creates more engaging content to help people stay longer, plus it provides the opportunity for your images to also rank in image results.

Take these important steps and you will be improving your chances of boosting your Google rankings and moving ever closer to that coveted top-billing position.