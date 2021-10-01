Vito Proietti Shares Top Industrial Automations Trends That Every Entrepreneur Should Know About

There has already been a shift in business through digital transformation. With automation as a main technological engine, manufacturers have been increasingly encouraged to invest in new technologies. Design and manufacturing automation is in a turning stage. Several automation islands have developed since the invention of the programmable logic controller (PLC), which automates isolated steps in the production process. For instance, a six-axis robot could stack and palletize products in a plant; however, in order to fully automate its manufacturing process, a manufacturer will need to invest in several different kinds of automation.

Automation aims to cut operating costs, increase production efficiency, and allow consumers to build new digital platforms. Chinese industry’s rapid digitalization is an important factor, pushing others to concentrate on cost control in a razor-sharp fashion. We recognize that process control systems are an investment in your sector, and that is why we took the time to tackle some of the best trends in industrial automation in 2020.

Robotic technology

Now you can foresee an investment from your rivals in more robotics and automation. More and more factories are discovering the advantages of industrial robots, and that is why keeping up with the latest technologies is critical. Industrial robots not only increase efficiency but also improve health and safety within the workplace.

Industrial robots strengthen safety in the workplace by performing tasks that carry a chance of injury. Vito Proietti acknowledges that your employees are essential to your business success, which is why it is necessary to design and develop safety-oriented robotic automated systems.

Industrial Internet

Data has become the most important component within the internet of industrial automation. Failure of prices and rivalry between suppliers means that representation in hardware is becoming increasingly difficult. Multiple computer networking options will bring down access costs in similar ways. However, with more devices producing more data, the most lucrative sections of the value chain for the internet economy will move to apps.

Augmented Reality

Another of the production industry’s greatest challenges is to pass expertise and skills to a younger generation as older employees retire. With Baby Boomers leaving the workforce more and more, you may also want to explore using Augmented Reality (AR) or Virtual Reality (VR) to train new workers. Millennials as a generation are particularly willing to learn new technologies that could turn AR or VR into a wise investment.

Artificial Intelligence

Data analysis is fundamental to the development of industries. The degree of analytics depends on the use sequence; however, as the world’s leading data analysts push the AI limits, new industrial automation use cases open up. Industrial firms will raise investments into AI startups, having to compete with big technology firms. To endorse AI processing and embedding advanced chips in edge computing equipment, expect to see rapid advances in chip design.

In case you want your business to grow exponentially, you need to integrate industrial automation into your business with the help of industrial automation services.