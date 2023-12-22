Vijay Eswaran on Balancing Risk and Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is essential in any economy. The creation and growth of business provides financial safety, employment, and a sense of pride in the communities of operation. Many of the largest economies in the world either are — or were — some of its most innovative. But a thriving startup environment requires many different factors working in conjunction to function, and there are risks to any venture. Some people, for a variety of cultural, political, and historical reasons, are more risk averse than others.

Vijay Eswaran is something of a favorite son in the Malaysian business community, and rightly so. Eswaran, born in Penang, is one of the country’s more successful entrepreneurs, having founded the multinational conglomerate, the QI Group in 1998. The group now has locations and business operations in more than 30 countries including United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Recently, Eswaran spoke on entrepreneurship, the risks involved, and strategies to work through challenges with Astro Awani, a weekly programme aired on Malaysia’s national television news channel Astro Awani. One of the topics Eswaran discussed was the mental and cultural makeup of people looking to start businesses.

Prompted by the interviewer, who suggested that “Malaysians are very risk averse when it comes to entrepreneurship,” Eswaran said that while that may be true, when he first started QI Group in 1998, the concept of mitigating risk was far off on the horizon, ceding its place in the pecking order to a more fundamental need: survival.

“So at that time, survival being critically important, risk itself kind of blended into the background,” he said. “We just had to get past the next benchmark. So risk is something that comes into play when you are a little bit more comfortable.”

First things first, indeed.

But Eswaran said that while the current perception of the Malaysian business environment is one of caution, it wasn’t always that way.

“Malaysians being risk averse right now, as you said, let’s pick up on that for a minute,” he continued. “The fact of the matter is we were not always so.”

He shared that when he was growing up in the 1970s and early 1980s, Malaysia was still regarded as a “burgeoning third world country.

“Nothing to be afraid of,” he said. “There was no safety net anyway.”



Eswaran said that as budding Malaysian companies needed to grow and take risks in the pursuit of that growth, cultural norms of risk aversion seemed to take root.

“The issue of risk,” he said, “sometimes paralyzes us.”

For QI Group’s growth, Eswaran explained that the immediacy of many of the challenges didn’t allow for the time and resources to be overly analytical and that perhaps that was a good thing.

“Risk is not something we spent too much time analyzing,” Eswaran said. “I, for one, am the last person who likes to do postmortems.”

Different Ball Game

While taking advice from successful business people is usually a good move, Eswaran is very aware that the environment that existed in 1998, both good and bad, is not the one that exists today. And for Malaysian entrepreneurs, that’s a positive — and a negative.

“Yes, we did go all in, but by the same token, I think today’s gig economy for example, the up-and-coming gig economy, is the way for the millennials, the centennials, and all of that because they need to first have a first brush with entrepreneurship,” he said of entrepreneurs just getting started in the business world. “For us, for instance, when I was going to school and so on and so forth, we were prepared to do whatever it took, work in whatever jobs we needed. When I went abroad to study, I did everything from being a security guard to a gas station attendant to driving taxis even.”

While some of those circumstances, such as the ability to not go “all in” on a venture and still get some of the experience of running your own shop, are likely positive developments for potential business owners, there were other changes in global business that came with costs.

The Pandemic

Discussing the impact of the pandemic on anything is, at this point, moot. Changed, augmented, completely reformed, business environments, social policy, governmental regulation and vast numbers of factors comingled to give us the business environment we now have, one that has many new faces as well as blank spaces where companies that didn’t survive the pandemic fade away.

For all his and QI Group’s success, even Eswaran was hit hard by COVID-19 and the uncertainty that it bred.

“To be absolutely frank with you, we were a bit shaken up,” Eswaran said. “We were majorly shaken up when the pandemic hit. We obviously didn’t have a crystal ball and we couldn’t tell how bad this was going to be, how long it would last. And initially we had a bit of a nose dive in terms of sales. We became leaner and we became a little bit more cost conscious and all of that.”

But, he continued, a couple of factors played out in his and QI Group’s favor. The first is the fortunate circumstance that one of the flagship businesses of the QI Group is an e-commerce based business, one of the few areas that grew during the pandemic as brick and mortar shops were shuttered.

“Sales started going up. Because people couldn’t go out to do what they could do we became an automatic recourse,” he said. “And in fact e-commerce took a bit of a climb during that period and we benefited from that.”

But it wasn’t just luck that got Eswaran and QI Group through a difficult period, e-commerce or not.

It was dogged determination to move forward, assessing and accepting the risks involved.

“I think this aversion to failure is a big problem for us in Malaysia as well and to others who are averse to entrepreneurship,” he said. “They’re too cautious to approach it, to approach this concept. Now in so far as we were concerned, we failed too. The reason that we were able to diversify and we are as diversified as we are is because we tried as many as we failed in.”

In other words, nothing ventured, nothing gained.