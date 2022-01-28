Video Marketing Benefits That Every Small Business Owner Should Know

Small businesses cover a wide spectrum. It can be a single person or a full-fledged company with several employees. These early-stage businesses need value-driven marketing strategies for multiple reasons, including initial fund crunch, less risk appetite, etc. In addition, the owner usually wears several caps in the business life cycle.

Having said that, small businesses need cost-efficient, tech-based, and inclusive marketing solutions with quicker data-based returns. Video marketing is the comprehensive solution for all these requirements. We will explain how in the following sections.

We have shortlisted nine prominent advantages of video marketing that every small business owner should know for sure-shot success in business.

Let us start the discussion.

Top Nine Benefits of Video Marketing for Small Business Owners

Brand Promotion and Building on Second Biggest Search Engine

Small business owners should explore excellent video marketing potential on YouTube. It has evolved into the second biggest search engine only after Google.

If you want qualified and specific customers with high conversion rates, the streaming platform is your perfect weapon to hit the bull’s eye.

Let us go through some statistics to establish why YouTube matters for optimum business growth.

According to Statista, viewership on YouTube was more than 1.86 billion in 2021. They used the platform for over 3 billion searches a month, with keywords mostly starting with ‘Why’, ‘How’, ‘What’, ‘Where’, etc.

YouTube surpasses the search volume of Bing, AOL, Yahoo, and Ask.com together.

Study says, people upload about five hundred hours of video in a minute and one billion in a day. It is more than video streaming on Facebook and Netflix combined.

Do you need more reasons to be on YouTube?

There are two ways to use the platform for business advantages.

Channel: You can create a dedicated channel and promote goods & services through videos. We would like to suggest an image to video maker software InVideo here. This is very easy to use. You can choose from millions of templates, themes, color patterns, etc.

Advertisement: Run your business ads on the existing videos and sidebar. Businesses only need to pay when a viewer watches for more than thirty seconds or clicks on the ad banner. YouTube does not have a minimum ad budget clause. It means you can customize plans according to your requirements and cash flow.

Greater Engagement

People retain video content much more than text, audio, and other communication tools. Data says, more than 93 per cent of small business owners have experienced increased customer understanding about their products & services through their video marketing.

You can communicate better with the end-users directly. At the same time, making videos, including highlights of the products and services. Make the video conversational where viewers can participate. Ask a question, take feedback, suggestions, etc.

Brand Positioning

Your communication for engagement ensures enhanced brand positioning. A business that listens to its customers and resolves concerns, builds a pool of loyal customers. These groups of loyal customers become natural brand ambassadors. It will position your product or service and give your business qualified leads in the process.

Video SEO

Video marketing can also help in ranking higher in the SERP (Search Engine Results Page).

Yes, you read it right!!

Videos are the new medium to make your website top in the searches. It is simply SEO using videos. You can optimize videos with keywords and increase website rankings.

It is highly advisable to consult an experienced SEO person to optimize the video according to the relevant keywords. Use the image to video maker platforms and insert keyword-optimized titles, sub-headings, and other text for better results.

Brand reach-Affiliate Programs

Affiliate programs are one of the best methods to expand your business reach beyond physical boundaries. You must have seen blogs with links to product or service videos of brands. This is affiliate marketing. Leading brands such as Amazon and Flipkart have dedicated affiliate programs.

As a small business owner, you can contact a vlogger or a blogger and make a contract to share your video links in their videos and websites. When people click on those links and make a purchase or order, they get a commission. In simple words, a third person sells your product on their channel or website against a fixed commission on each sale or conversion.

Influential Marketing

You can contact influencers on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, etc., and promote your business. Influencers could be television celebrities, Bollywood personalities, or people with millions of social media followers.

Customize a video according to your product and service. You can also add special effects and themes via image to video maker platforms such as InVideo.

Video Marketing on Social Media

The benefits of video marketing cannot be complete without the mention of social media. It includes Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, etc. Each has its own base of users and applications for business.

Facebook has Facebook Business Page, Instagram offers Instagram Shop, and so on. Brands have dedicated accounts on Twitter to chat with end-users. Social media is the place where business is happening and will happen.

Bring out your camera, shoot a video and optimize according to your business. You can target customers geographically, demographically, and based on behavioral patterns. Social media platforms allow target marketing. It improves customer engagement, brand reach, real-time feedback, and improved traffic on the business page.

Affordable and Easy to Make

Video making does not require tons of money. You can just take a camera and shoot the video according to products and services and for editing choose any online video editor which is easy to use and requires no professional experience.

On-spot Sales and Data Generation

Video marketing can also bring on-spot sales and data generation. Link your videos to the business page or website. On the landing page, offer exclusive deals to convert visitors into customers.

Several brands use information forms with their videos on social media. It gives them names, email ids, and contact numbers of the visitors. These are people who are actively looking for the information, and so they are prospective leads.

Concluding Remarks

Videos are present and future of marketing. Use them to get the best out of your marketing plan and investment. Customize your online business presence now.