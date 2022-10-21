Video Content Translation – The Five Best Platforms at A Glance.

Video content has been celebrating victory since the establishment of YouTube and is gradually becoming the most popular way of distributing content online. The success of YouTube shorts, Tik Tok and Instagram reels impressively underlines this. Over 70 percent of B2B marketers and 66 percent of B2C marketers view video marketing as a cost-effective means of reaching audiences across all demographic categories. Localization and translation of videos in a wide range of languages can reach a worldwide audience. However, the question for producers, bloggers and marketers is which supplier they can use to translate a video into multiple languages in the simplest and most timely manner.

5 Translate, transcribe or subtitle at a glance.

The offers we receive by entering the term translation software in well-known search engines are numerous. Examples are Verbit, Rev, Papercup, Maestra and vidby. They all use modern technologies to provide the best possible outcomes for their clients.

1. vidby

Vidby is a company that uses an AI-based software that is able to produce translations and dubbing in more than 70 languages and with an accuracy of between 99 and 100 percent within a very short time. To translate, an original video minute, the platform requires only two minutes. To make translation even more real, vidby is currently developing a technology that can detect moods like anger, joy or sadness and take this into account when translating. The age and gender of the individual who speaks will also be included in the translation.

2. Verbit

Verbit is supported by a platform specializing in subtitling and transcription for companies. Verbit is regarded as a leader in the $30 billion transcription industry and can point towards supporting access and inclusion efforts in over 3,000 companies and institutions. With a variety of voice AI solutions and a large workforce, the company is facilitating access more than ever.

The basis of its real-time solutions and services is a combination of a total of 35,000 transcribers and proprietary automatic speech recognition technology that enables Verbit to achieve more than 99 percent accuracy. Services provided by Verbit include live captioning and real-time transcription, audio and video captioning, audio and video transcription, audio description, translation and transcription for legal proceedings.

3. Rev

Rev is a U.S. a platform founded in 2010, it promises to be a place where the human voice is understood. Rev is a so-called voice company that specializes in closed captioning in 15 languages and translation services independent of the language. A peculiarity is Rev for Business, a peculiarity of the vocal AI adapted to the great perimeters. It helps clients who order after more than 100 hours of captioning, transcriptions or scaling and also helps reduce costs.

One of the benefits of the platform is the use of AI to create transcriptions and subtitles. Rev also guarantees the speed increases requested by customers thanks to automated transcription calendars. Company-supplied subtitles ensure that content is available to a global audience in a total of 16 different languages.

4. Papercup

Papercup is a platform that provides AI-assisted synchronization and works with AI-assisted dubbing. The use of its services makes dubbing an upgradeable translation option. Synthetic voices are used in translations, which allows an assembly much faster and cheaper than traditional dubbing.

Moreover, every word is always verified by a translation team and modified if necessary. Papercup services also include professional and independent video localization from the industry.

5. Maestra

Maestra offers a platform for creating automatic transcriptions, subtitles and voice-overs in just a few minutes and in over 50 languages. This is made possible by an extremely fast automatic video and audio-text converter, as well as a subtitle and caption generator. The strengths of the platform also include a feature that allows feminine or masculine voices to be selected for dubbing.

These solutions make sense because captioned video content has been proven to be watched longer and therefore have a greater global organic reach.

The need for automated AI-based solutions continues to grow.

Recent research indicates that the use of artificial intelligence technology is the simplest and most cost-effective option for translating and synchronizing video content. The technology enables bloggers, mass media, international businesses and educational institutions to expand their content globally and increase investor returns. As for the cost of high-quality translations, transcripts, captioning or voice-over, it should be noted that you cannot obtain such services for free. The cost comparison is certainly worthwhile. This applies not only to prices, but in a particular manner to the services provided. If one compares the 5 transcription and translation platforms presented above, it becomes apparent that the quality of vidby’s translation has proven to be significantly more authentic and is also ahead in terms of price/performance. Aside from gender, being able to recognize the mood of the speaker in the future is a valuable advantage over competitors.