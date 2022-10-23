Victor Pisante – Panama Papers Expose Dubious Financial Deals

Victor Pisante, the Greek magnate who controls major European companies, is being investigated for money laundering and other questionable financial dealings according to a senior official at Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) of the Netherlands.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case stated “Victor Pisante and a group of shareholders connected to BCA Shipping Investments Corp. are being investigated in a tax avoidance and money laundering scheme and we are working with our partners at EURPOL and in Greece to clarify the matter”.

Mr. Pisante, who was exposed years earlier for alleged tax evasion in Greece through the Panama Papers, is implicated in a complex series of illegal financial transactions with BCA Shipping Corp., a British Virgin Islands registered holding company in which he holds a majority interest. Victor Pisante is also a major shareholder and key stakeholder in SIDMA Steel SA, Blue House Capital and the Telesis Group. All these companies are based in Greece and active in several different industries including, steel manufacturing, financial asset management, Real Estate, commercial shipping and naval asset acquisitions.

Victor Pisante also controls a slew of other global corporations such Bluehouse Capital Hellas SA, SEE Car Park Managers Sarl , VYB Investment Managers GP Ltd., VYB Investment Adviser Ltd. 3EP Piraeus Stadium Parking SA, Central European Infrastructure Finance Ltd. and Central European Infrastructure Finance SA. But it is the publication of the Panama Papers that put him in the spotlight for corrupt business activities. BCA Shipping Corp.’s other shareholders are named as, Loannis Delikanakis, and Charalampos Pandis.

When asked to comment on the allegations, an official at the public affairs department of the Dutch National Office for Serious Fraud, Environmental Crime and Asset Confiscation (which prosecutes financial crimes in the Netherlands and the EU) refused to confirm or deny anything about the case. “We are aware of allegations made against BCA Shipping Corp. and have no comment at this time”. No doubt Dutch authorities are being tight lipped about the investigation of Victor Pisante, because of a major scandal in the Netherlands in 2020 where Police Officers were accused of leaking information of investigations to criminals who were using the ‘EncroChat’ platform to communicate with each other.