Utilization in Medical Education and New Product Launches to Widen Application Scope of Mixed Reality

The application scope of mixed reality widens as companies develop innovative tools and technologies for educational, industrial, household, and other purposes. Through a combination of virtual reality and augmented reality, the mixed reality can create an entire new environment that can appear to be real. The mixed reality tools and technologies have become one of the most essential tools to gain learning experience in onsite and remote environments. Tech giants have been collaborating with medical universities to help students in possessing high level of competency and skills with the help of three-dimensional holographic technology. The clinical training tools that imitate the actual clinical scenario are developed by tech companies. These tools play a crucial role in medical education of undergraduate nursing and medical students.

Along with educational purpose, mixed reality can be used in industrial and household purposes. One of the leading tech companies launched new smartglasses to help industrial workers and household users. Equipped with wide viewing angles and high battery life, these glasses can play a crucial role in remote health monitoring and household repairing purposes. Moreover, a mixed-reality based restaurant has been launched in Dubai. This restaurant aims to offer metaverse experience to visitors along with serving food. The implementation of mixed reality is expected to increase in the coming years. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mixed reality market is expected to generate $5.36 billion by 2024. Following are some of the trends and activities taking place across the globe.

One of the major applications of mixed reality is education purposes. The entire learning experience can be improved with the application of technology. Microsoft, one of the leading technology companies in the world, will implement three-dimensional holographic technology at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Singapore to help students and medical professionals learn specific medical procedures and analyze the anatomical structure. The collaboration between the tech giant and the medical university is named Project Polaris.

Microsoft HoloLens 2 will be utilized for training medical and nursing undergraduate students and improving patient care. The HoloLens 2 will offer the three-dimensional holograms for giving a visual representation of actual clinical scenarios. The 3D and mixed reality technology will be used for teaching and honing the skills regarding medical procedures such as inserting catheters, inserting a cannula, and others. In the Project Polaris, there are three levels of difficulty and these levels help medical students to achieve different levels of competence and skills during the clinical practice. Universities pursue innovative tools and technologies to help students in gaining a thorough understanding of medical procedures. Moreover, they strive to maintain a balance with tested traditional procedures with implementation of new approaches such as holographic mixed reality learning.

Along with collaboration, market players such as Apple, ThirdEye, and others have adopted the strategy of new product launches to expand their offerings and raise their market share by attracting new consumers. With the approach of innovation, ThirdEye Gen Inc., an enterprise-focused mixed reality firm, launches a pair of mixed reality smartglasses. The new product, known Razor MR Glasses, is built especially for industry workers and home users. The company built lightweight smartglasses for immersive experience and comfort. It provides a 43-degree field of vision along with eight hours of battery life. It boasts two noise-cancelling microphones for smooth communication, and users can control the device with their own voices.

These smartglasses can be utilized for gaining a number of metaverse applications such as gaming, social media, and others. Virtual holograms and information will be overlapped into the user’s visual field and the reality they see will be augmented. The company also connected these smartglasses with its app RemoteEye. This app will help technicians in carrying out tasks such as repairing. The technician will see what the user is looking at and assist in repairing the parts. Moreover, the communication with clinicians, doctors, and caregivers will be possible with the help of these smartglasses, and remote monitoring and assistance will be provided. The launch of such innovative devices will continue in the coming years.

The innovation has no ends when it comes to application of mixed reality. The application is not limited to new products and education purposes. It has been widened to convergence of physical and digital worlds through a restaurant. The Dubai-based company ColossalBit launched MetaTerrace, the first-of-its kind mixed reality-based restaurant in the Central Park Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Based on the principles of metaverse, this restaurant offers a view to the future to its visitors. It boasts a virtual reality room that offers a metaverse experience and visit a virtual world with VR glasses. The potential of mixed reality technology will be explored and innovative uses of the technology will be experienced in the next few years.

About the Author

Pratik Kirve is writer, blogger, and sport enthusiast. He holds a bachelor degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, and is currently working as a Team Lead – Content Writing at Allied Market Research. He has avid interest in writing news articles across different verticals. When he is not following updates and trends, he spends his time reading, writing poetry, and playing football. He can be reached at [email protected]

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/pratik-kirve-8213b284/