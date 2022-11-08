Using What’s Popular on TikTok to Boost Businesses’ Visibility

TikTok has caught the attention of people around the world at this point. Its ever-growing selection of creative videos appeals to people with all interests. Fans of the social media platform say they love it because it allows them to express themselves, showcase their talents, and make connections with others.

Businesses are getting in on the action as well. Countless companies have tapped into TikTok to reach customers and prospects. However, there’s a right and wrong way to approach the situation.

Gaining Followers on TikTok

It’s no secret that those who post content on TikTok need to gain followers. Otherwise, their content might never be seen. When content attracts followers, TikTok is prompted to promote it among users. In turn, that can lead to even more followers. Companies can certainly buy TikTok followers through a top rated provider to get their content off the ground. It’s also important to draw in organic followers, though.

Harnessing the Power of Popularity

Businesses typically find it difficult to pinpoint exactly what’s popular on TikTok. After all, what’s trending today could be forgotten tomorrow. Viewers’ interests and preferences are constantly changing, so keeping a close watch over the latest trends is the key to success. Along the way, though, keep the following popular types of content in mind to help keep people interested and continually attract new followers.

Trending Hashtag Videos

Companies can’t go wrong by posting trending hashtag videos. People only need to tap on their “Discover” buttons to see which hashtags are trending at the moment. Trends can change courses at the drop of a hat, but keeping a check on which videos are popular is a great way for businesses to stay on top of what their prospects might want to see. From there, they can post their own versions of those videos to gain attention.

Marketing experts recommend maintaining a balance of incredibly popular hashtags and less prominent ones. Less popular hashtags are less competitive, so drawing attention to them isn’t quite so difficult. On the other hand, the most noteworthy hashtags are more competitive and more difficult to rank for.

Challenges

There’s no denying that TikTok challenges are all the rage. People spend quite a bit of time coming up with interesting new challenges, and viewers go to great lengths to rise to the occasion. Businesses that develop their own hashtag challenges are likely to gain plenty of attention as a result.

Keep in mind, though, that businesses have certain legal restrictions and responsibilities to contend with. Sources indicate that TikTok is taking measures to mitigate the dangers of challenges as well. Make those challenges interesting and exciting, but don’t overstep the boundaries of safety and common sense. That’ll help keep potential legal repercussions and negative press at bay.

Tutorials

Technically, anyone can post a tutorial on TikTok. Tutorials can be posted for virtually any process or product imaginable. At the same time, almost everyone on TikTok searches for tutorials at times. Of course, not all instructional videos are created equally. Some users are more knowledgeable than others.

Businesses have a great deal of power in this regard. After all, who is more capable of teaching people about a company’s products than the company itself? Those that post helpful content related to their products and other relevant matters can certainly gain followers to help build their credibility and visibility.

Teaming Up with Influencers

Influencers are particularly helpful for businesses on TikTok. Influencers’ followers are apt to take their actions and advice to heart. As such, they can bring followers to businesses in many ways. Teaming up with relevant influencers to create content is a great way for businesses to be seen and heard. It can even be a bit of a symbiotic relationship that benefits both the influencers and the companies that collaborate with them.

Taking TikTok Content to the Next Level

Those are some of the most popular types of content on TikTok based on views, likes, and followers. Businesses can use this information to draw attention to themselves and build their own followings. It’s important for them to make sure the content they post in these categories is creative, interesting, and unique, though. Otherwise, they’re bound to get lost in the crowd of other people hoping to gain fame.

Additionally, companies need to be sure to use the right hashtags to get their posts noticed. Without the right hashtags in place, all their efforts could be in vain. Whether posting tutorials, creating new challenges, or having team members lip sync to the latest trending songs, businesses have numerous ways to cash in on what’s popular on TikTok.