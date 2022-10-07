Use These Social Media Strategies to Build Your Brand

Since almost everyone uses at least one social media platform nowadays, it isn’t surprising that every brand must pitch its offers on social media. If you are building a business or personal brand, social media can make a big difference in your success. But social media marketing for brands can be quite complicated. This is why you need to identify some vital strategies that can assist you to achieve your goals.

Below, we will highlight social media strategies you can use to build your brand.

Set SMART goals

As you start planning to use social media to build your brand, you need to have a clear idea of what you want to achieve. Therefore, you need to set SMART goals. The SMART goals are explained below:

S pecific – Choose the particular goal you want to achieve with your presence on social media. For instance, you may focus on getting more engagements on YouTube.

M easurable – Make sure your goal can be measured. For instance, you can decide to get 2,000 new subscribers on YouTube.

A chievable – Of course, you need to be realistic with the goals you are setting. Although you can achieve a lot when determined, you must always consider the scope of your effort, finances, and other resources when setting goals.

R elevant – Are your goals important to the objectives of your brand? Will they improve your business? These are important questions you must answer.

T imely – If you set goals without a timeline, it will be difficult to achieve them. So, choose realistic deadlines for your goals. For instance, you can set a goal to have 2,000 new YouTube subscribers on your channel in the next 2 months.

Decide and focus on your target audience

Social media is for everyone. So, you can find people from different genders, age ranges, social statuses, professions, locations, etc. on various social media channels. But this does not mean that you have to cater to the needs of everyone. Therefore, you must identify your target audience. Notably, your target audience refers to the people that need your service or product.

Once you have identified your target audience, you need to focus on how you can connect with them. Typically, your social marketing techniques should be tailored to suit the needs of your target audience. This ensures that you don’t waste time, money and effort on marketing to people that will likely not use your service or product. When done appropriately, this can aid the growth of your brand on social media.

Pitch your branding where your target audience is

From Facebook to Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Quora, YouTube, etc., there are numerous social media channels. But the reality is that some groups of people prefer some particular channels over others. For example, most adolescents and young adults prefer TikTok to LinkedIn. So, if your brand deals with this group of people, you need a strong presence on TikTok.

Given this, you should find the social media platforms that most of your target audiences use. Then, pitch your offers on such platforms. Unless you have a dedicated social media manager, it may be difficult for you to remain active on several platforms. So, you should select about 4 or 5 platforms and focus on them.

Be original and honest

The majority of social media users want to engage with original and transparent brands. If you are trying to fake it, you are bound to do your brand more harm than good. So, it is crucial to be original and transparent by:

Showing the values, beliefs and missions of your brand in your content

Displaying the human part of your brand with behind-the-scenes content

Not copying ideas from other people or brands without crediting them

Have a brand tone and voice

When it comes to building a brand on social media, it is essential to have a brand tone and voice. Basically, your brand tone and voice indicate how you craft your social media posts to show your personality traits and brand persona. It makes it easier for your followers to identify your brand from many other brands on social media.

If you are struggling with establishing your brand voice and tone, you may want to take a look at other brands within your industry and niche. They can help you to learn a few things about the right tone and voice to use for your brand.

Stay active

Some brands create social media pages on different platforms and post once in a while. Unfortunately, this will not help their brands as it will be difficult for them to build a strong presence on social media. Apart from not getting new followers, being inactive on social media can make you lose your online credibility and existing followers. Therefore, you need to stay active if you want to build your brand on social media.

How do you stay active on social media? By doing the following:

Post informational, educating and entertaining content regularly

Share relevant content from other brands and even some of your followers/subscribers

Create polls, surveys, etc.

Engage your audience by liking their posts, responding to their comments, etc.

You may also want to buy instant likes, followers, subscribers, comments, and other engagements for your posts. These instant engagements will make your target audience know that your page is active. Hence, you can experience an organic increase in your engagements.

Utilize visual branding

To be candid, many social media users don’t want to spend lots of minutes reading long posts again. Most of them prefer visually attractive content. Therefore, you should invest in visual branding.

Get started by making your social media pages visually appealing. Whether you are using your brand logo or personal image as your profile picture or cover image, make sure it is high-quality and eye-catching. Similarly, share high-quality videos, infographics and images on your social media pages.

In a nutshell, the strategies above have proven to be effective for building brands on social media. So, start using them today for optimal brand building.