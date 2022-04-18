USA’s Laws for CBD: Flying with CBD Oil in Hand Luggage Just Got Easier

There is no doubt that CBD oil’s having its moment of fame (and some people swear by it), but federal regulations regarding the chemical are perplexing. Last month, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced some changes about the rules relating to CBD, or Cannabidiol.

You can now buy the best CBD products legally throughout the US at the best online shop Justbob to fully enjoy the many CBD benefits … but what about traveling with CBD?

Our experts are giving you all the valuable information and important details you should know about cannabidiol and CDB products and their legality in the US.

Besides, if you want to learn more about CDB in general, learn about CDB dosage, CDB strains, and how to use cannabidiol daily for a healthy life, check the many blogs available at JustBob.net.

Traveling with CBD

The TSA update was intended to give passengers all the information they needed to board a plane with the trendy hemp-derived oil. Instead, however, some of the new norms ​​have left would-be passengers more confused than ever about who can and can’t fly with substance.

CBD, the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, is certainly all the rage in health and wellness circles. And really, who could blame the hype? After all, the chemical compound found in both marijuana and hemp has some purported truly stellar benefits, such as helping to reduce anxiety, insomnia and nausea, to name a few (although research on CBD oil’s effectiveness is still limited).

While it sounds like a wonder drug, the US government isn’t so sure. The rules surrounding the manufacture, sale, and transportation of CBD on airplanes remain somewhat murky, despite the legalization of medical marijuana in 33 States.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new TSA rule and whether you can board a plane with CBD hidden in your hand luggage.

Is CBD also legal in the United States?

Well, kind of. Last year, President Donald Trump signed the new Farm Bill, which removed CBD from the Schedule I narcotics list.

It means that hemp can now be legally grown in the United States and CBD can be extracted from it. However, CBD still has one more hurdle to jump over: the clearance with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The government agency has yet to consider CBD a generally safe product, a legal requirement for food additives and supplements.

The legality of CBD becomes even more confusing at the state level. While the Farm Bill states that hemp can contain up to 0.03% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD’s chemical cousin to blame for a high, some states have outlawed it altogether. In Texas, for example, a CBD product must contain 0.00% THC. Otherwise, it’s illegal (for now).

Simply put, CBD is federally legal in the United States as long as it is grown to the precise specifications set out in the Farm Bill, contains no more than 0.03 percent THC, and is not sold as a dietary supplement, or food or drink.

How much CBD can I fly with?

If CBD is in liquid form (such as a tincture or an oil), you must abide by the TSA rules on liquids. It means no more than three ounces in hand luggage.

What about medical marijuana?

Bringing medical marijuana on your next trip is a definite no. According to the TSA, marijuana, whether medical or recreational, is not yet allowed. And, whatever you do, don’t argue with a TSA agent about the finer points of marijuana and CBD legality. As the TSA adds, the final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint.

So, should I take my CBD with me on a plane?

Whether you want to risk your CBD being seized, risking a fine, or possible prosecution, it’s up to you. If you can do without CBD for the duration of your travels, it’s probably best to leave the substance at home. Or, bring with you a small spare to take to your next destination, rather than having to travel with it through airport security.

Since CBD is legal in the US, you can now purchase CBD flowers, CBD oils and CBD hash online. But it would help if you were careful ad only chose the best and most recognized online CBD suppliers.

You can even choose the most remarkable European companies, such as JustBob.net, and enjoy the higher certification and quality controls from the European Union on your CBD now sold in the US online.

Ranked as the CBD leader online in most European countries, JustBob brings the best CBD products on an innovative ad straightforward platform where American CBD users and fans can now purchase all kinds of high-quality CBD products online.

So, what are you waiting for to fully enjoy the many benefits of cannabidiol, with the best CBD online and express delivery to your doorstep and an excellent customers service team always ready to help you choose the best products based on your needs within a large selection of CBD flowers, oils, and CBD hashes?