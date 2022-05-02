Updated Guide: How To Easily Find Someone’s Location By Their Cell Phone Number

So you want to track someone’s location or find their location using their phone number.

Then you’re in the right place, and before you ask, this guide works in 2022 and will probably work in 2023 and so on.

It is also very easy to follow, you don’t have to have a degree in computer science or be some tech wonderkid to find someone’s location history using their phone number.

You just need to follow the simple guidelines outlined below and you’re good to go.

Before I dive into the article, I need to tie up some loose ends first.

Hopefully, you’re a parent who is worried about your child’s safety and you want to keep an eye on the little one. In that case, you can read on.

If you plan on using the crucial information on this page to stalk someone’s location or do something creepy then I kindly ask you to hit the back button right now. That is not the purpose of this article and such actions are strictly advised against.

Alright.

Hopefully we’re all normal people left on this page. In that case, let’s begin.

Can You Find Someone’s Location By a Cell Phone Number?

This is a question I expect you to have and the short answer is…. Yes.

You can find someone’s location using their phone number but it’s not so straightforward. You can’t just use any random website or app that claims to do that because they might be a hoax used to mine your personal information. Instead what you should use is one of the methods listed below.

Although there are numerous fake apps that claim to help you track a cell phone location, there are also some legit third party applications that actually work. In this article, we summarized the best resources you can use to track a mobile device.

Methods to Track Someone’s Location by Cell Phone Number

There are a handful of methods you can use to track someone’s location. You can either use the phone’s native apps, CNAM lookup or use a trusted 3rd party software. Let’s dive into this in detail.

Method 1 – Using Your Phone’s Native App.

Using your phone’s native app is the easiest method for tracking a phone. Not only is it easy to use it is also free

Every modern cell phone comes with inbuilt tracking software that you can use to track your phone if it gets stolen or lost. For android phones we have the “Find My Phone” app and for Iphones we have the “Find My Iphone” app.

‘Find My Device’ for Android

“Find my Device” for android allows you to track an android phone remotely. You can get the app from the google play store however it only runs on android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and above. The app also comes with some handy features such as seeing your device’s location history, locking and erasing your phone remotely. To get started using the “Find My Device” app for androids just head on over to google play store.

‘Find My iPhone’ for iOS

Find My iPhone works the same way as the “Find My Device” app for android. It’s just the native tracking app that is unique to iphones. It also comes with handy features such as being able to see your device’s location history, remotely erase your data or lock your phone as long as it’s connected to the internet.

Cons of Using Phone’s Native Tracking Software

Using your phone’s native tracking software might be easy and free but it does have its drawbacks.

Firstly, once your phone is disconnected from the internet, or has been factory reset then this method becomes completely useless.

Secondly, this method is good for tracking your device but what if you want to track someone else’s device without being noticed, then using the mobile phone’s native tracking software falls short here.

To learn how to do this, read on.

Method 2 – Using mSpy (Our Best Method)

Your best bet in tracking someone’s location without being seen has to be with a trusted 3rd party software, and currently, the best option on the market is mSpy. Here’s why…

1. Gps location tracking

One of the most enticing benefits of using mSpy is the fact that you have access to GPS location tracking of the phone’s location. You are able to know where your kids’ approximate location is, and know where they are at any given time.

While tracking someone with their phone number will tell you which street they are in, GPS tracking will tell you in which room of a building they are at any given time.

2. Monitoring all messaging apps

mSpy allows you to monitor your child’s phone fully. It is a complete monitoring solution, it gives you access to all messaging platforms, from text messages to WhatsApp messages and similar messaging apps all without being noticed. You can see who your child is talking to and what they are talking about.

3. Social media apps monitoring

Similar to monitoring the target phone messages, you can also monitor their social media using mSpy.

4. Internet activity tracking

The internet has brought so much good to mankind but it is also a very dark place, we all know this. This is why it’s important to track the internet activity of your child and be sure they aren’t visiting and revisiting dangerous websites or websites that aren’t suitable for their age.

mSpy allows you to monitor their internet activity effectively.

5. Screen Recording

mSpy gives you the ability to remotely screen record the mobile phone you are tracking and download the screen recording to your local device. This way you can proof of any activity your child is doing that you aren’t happy with.

Pros of mSpy

Logs the content of SMS and instant messages

Location history and geofencing support

Supports viewing browsing history

Can be run without the target user noticing

Cons of mSpy

Unfortunately, mSpy is a paid solution with prices starting at $11.66 per month if you purchase a yearly plan.

Interested in checking out the mSpy solution? Check out the website here.

Method 3 – Using an IMEI tracker

Another free method, in case you don’t want the paid solution mentioned earlier. IMEI tracking is something everyone can do. IMEI is a unique 15-digit number that every phone has. One important thing you can do with it is to locate your phone if it is lost or stolen.

To do this, you simply put your IMEI number into an IMEI tracking website or app.

To get your IMEI number, follow these steps;

Go to Settings. Tap on General then About. Scroll down to view your IMEI and write it down. Or you can just dial *#06# on the phone, regardless of the model.

With the IMEI number gotten you can track the phone in either of two ways;

By giving the IMEI to your network provider and requesting them to track the device’s location for you or inputting the IMEI number into an IMEI tracking app or website.

Method 4 – Using A Caller ID Name Lookup (CNAM Lookup)

One more method you can use to track a cell phone location is with the CNAM. There are CNAM lookup tools on the web you can use to achieve this.

A CNAM lookup tool allows you to pinpoint a caller’s location, it also gives you access to the Caller’s name as well, however you might need to pay a small fee to access this information.

The drawbacks of this method include;

If the target phone uses a CNAM blocker, the call won’t be identified since with a CNAM blocker the user’s phone number and name are hidden.

Robot operated calls – Unknown calls do not show any details of the phone number.

Common FAQS Concerning How to find someone’s location.

Question 1. Is tracking someone’s phone legal?

Answer – According to US law, tracking someone’s location without their consent is illegal. You may be liable for fines or jail time. However, the exception to this is if you are a parent tracking your child’s location who is below 18 years of age.

Question 2. How Do I Find Someone’s Location?

Answer – With the development of technology, this has become easier to do. In the past, you might need to have made a request to the network provider of the target phone to get such information but right now, there are lots of powerful 3rd party apps that can help you do just that at a very affordable price range. With these tools you can easily track a phone’s location as long as they have Gps on their phones.

We already covered our best pick (mSpy), if you want to learn about other alternatives you can do so by clicking here.

Question 3. Can I track someone’s phone for free?

Answer – Yes you can but beware. Most free apps for tracking someone’s location history aren’t exactly effective (remember, you get what you pay for). Some work but not exactly how you might want it, for example, you might only be able to track your own phone or it might only give you the location down to a zip code while others are just not so accurate.

Conclusion

There you have it.

Hopefully, this article gives you everything you need to start tracking your phone, or the phone of your children.

The free methods discussed above work but with limited effectiveness and reduced accuracy.

If you want a powerful solution, with useful features like real-time GPS monitoring, phone messaging and phone call monitoring, and tracking of internet activity on the target phone then your best bet is to go with mSpy, a trusted 3rd party tool.

