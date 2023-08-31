Unlocking Web3 Skills: How Developers Are Getting Paid to Learn on This Platform

It is no secret that technology is rapidly evolving day by day, not anymore at snail speed like in the 20th century. Among the tech, web3 has emerged as a revolutionary concept that is capturing not just the imagination, but also the attention of developers all around the world.

Web3 project builds deserve real rewards

One of the top web3 learning platforms called Metaschool has announced its monthly prize pot of $6000 to reward a share of it to developer students for learning and completing courses. At the moment, the platform has begun the program with one of its many courses.

This course is on learning to build a Gamer DAO on the Q Blockchain. The 8 hour-long course enables driven developers to also become eligible for Q tokens if they ship their project to mainnet.

This is a welcome initiative as the waitlist for the aforementioned course already has 1500 developers standing in queue to benefit from all the learning and rewards of the course. All of these developers and potentially more will be claiming their share by quickly completing the course and shipping their projects.

However, that’s not where the gamification of the platform ends. Recently, Metaschool has also introduced Learning Quests, XPs and Daily Streaks to encourage serious and returning web3 builders to stay on top of their goals and accomplish them.

The state of web3

But what is web3? It’s the next iteration of the internet representing ideas like decentralization, user empowerment and transparency. In contrast to its predecessors, web3 leverages blockchain to reshape digital interactions, placing control again into the hands of users.

As this paradigm shift gains momentum, builders around the world are eagerly immersing themselves in web3. Of course, because it has the potential to change the way we live and work in the future. Builders recognize the capacity it holds for disrupting traditional industries and enabling modern, trustless programs.

However, the recent crypto bear market has become somewhat of a deterrent in this momentum and brought it down. In June 2022, there were over 27,000 active developers building in the web3 space. That was still a small number compared to the total global developer population which stands at 27 million. That’s 0.1%. But it was still a hopeful number because never had the curve on the graph turned down.

In June 2023, that changed. The number had come down to 21,000 and although expected, it was disappointing. But that does also create a possibility for more opportunities to be available for those who stay, or even join and start building, because several thousand have left the running.

Why should developers shift to web3 anyway?

This new revolutionary technology requires believers and adopters. But before that, it needs brilliant developers to make functional products that are safe and secure for the general public to use.

Here are some more reasons why developers should be building in web3

While in its nascent stages, the web3 space is growing at a rapid rate. If you learn it at the moment, you will be able to stay ahead of the curve and be able to capitalize on changes that are yet to come.

The opportunities are insane. Since the technology is being built, you can explore several different areas with which you identify and want to get involved. Contributions and its development can give developers a sense of purpose, tons of experience and chances to network with important people in the space.

Blockchain skills will be highly in demand in the future. Those who get these skills and learn them can gain a competitive edge and be able to carve out a successful web3 career for themselves.

And lastly, it is definitely worth a shot to be part of the revolution because web3 is way more secure than the internet right now. By being involved in web3, you will be educated on protecting your digital assets and important data from prying eyes.

If you are interested in learning more about Web3, there are many resources available online including the free web3 learning platform Metaschool. Their focus is hands-on projects as they believe that’s really the only way a developer can learn to build independently.

By mastering web3, developers will not only be gaining new skills but also be positioning themselves to harness the boundless opportunities this decentralized era has to offer. Get learning today.