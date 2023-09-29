Unlocking Financial Independence: How To Save Big With Apex Trader Funding Coupon Codes

Photo by @rawpixel.com on Freepik.com

Looking to save some cash? Keep an eye out for an Apex Trader Funding coupon. This can make your trading journey even more affordable. Coupons can offer big discounts.

What Is Apex Trader Funding?

Apex Trader Funding was founded by Darrell Martin, a rancher and day trader. The company has built a strong community of traders, boasting over 30,000 members in more than 150 countries since its inception. Darrell Martin started the community in 2008 and later founded Apex Trader Funding to offer a more transparent and better funding model for traders. The company aims to help traders trade well and its motto is “Traders Helping Traders”.

Apex Trader Funding Coupon Code

If you’re looking to join Apex Trader Funding, you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a special coupon code available for a substantial discount. The call to action code is “FXJEPTUV for 50% off”, providing an excellent opportunity to access top-notch trading tools and services at half the regular price. This offer is time-limited, so it’s advisable to take advantage of it as soon as possible to get the most out of your trading experience. Utilizing coupon codes like this one can significantly reduce your investment costs, allowing you to focus more on your trading strategies.

Third Party Apex Trader Funding Review And Rating

On Trustpilot, Apex Trader Funding reviews are fantastic, with a 4.8/5 rating. This is a good sign that it’s a reliable service. Some of the Apex Trader Funding reviews are as follows:

“Ive been with Apex around a year and id say they best funding company that exist and very straightforward. Amazing customer service and great way to learn and start your trading career.”

“Fantastic, speedy customer service. Has become much faster than it was in the past, and all issues I’ve had come up so far have been resolved. Top tier prop firm!!!”

“Just passed my eval 25k not an easy task but Apex prices make it just easier with low fees to soften the pockets for those that need it.”

“Best Support Team and an Honest Company. Apex is the Top funding company which puts traders interests first.”

Account Types: Options For Every Trader

The platform is user-friendly. It’s not too complicated, which makes it good for traders of all levels. Apex Trader offers multiple account types. You can choose from Rithmic or Tradovate plans. Here is a quick breakdown of these accounts:

Rithmic Plan: Good for pros.

Tradovate Plan: Great for beginners.

Static Account: Fixed $100,000 capital.

These plans have starting capital from $25,000 to $300,000. There’s also a $100,000 static account.

How Does It Work?

The path to becoming a funded trader generally involves three steps:

Evaluation Accounts: The first step for traders is to sign up for an evaluation account. Contract sizes for these accounts range from $25,000 to $300,000, offering flexibility for traders with varying levels of ambition and risk tolerance. Fees for this evaluation phase differ depending on the chosen contract size.

One-Step Evaluation: During this stage, traders aim to meet a specified profit target within a certain number of trading days. They must adhere to basic rules, such as not exceeding daily loss limits. This evaluation is designed to demonstrate a trader’s skill in a controlled environment.

Funded Account: Upon successfully completing the one-step evaluation, traders are offered a funded account. This account comes with the same rules and targets as the evaluation phase.

Each step is designed to assess and reward trading skills, ensuring that traders who get funded are capable of achieving consistent profits.

Pros vs. Cons of Apex Trader Funding

The platform’s key features are geared towards providing an optimum trading experience. These features, built on user-centered design principles, aim to make the trading experience efficient, effective, and satisfying:

Pros

Diverse Funding Options: Offers a variety of contract sizes from $25,000 to $300,000, catering to traders with different risk tolerances and goals.

Simple Evaluation Process: The One-Step Evaluation Process is designed to quickly assess and fund competent traders.

Flexible Trading Strategies: Unlike some prop firms, Apex Trader Funding is open to various trading methods including news trading strategies.

Competitive Profit Split: Once funded, traders keep a significant portion of their profits.

High Ratings: Has received high customer satisfaction ratings on platforms like Trustpilot.

Cons

No Overnight Positions: Limitation on holding positions overnight may interfere with some trading strategies.

Monthly Fees: The service comes with monthly fees that range from $147 to $657 based on your chosen program.

Risk Factor: Futures trading is inherently risky and should be undertaken with caution.

Evaluation Resets Cost: If you fail the evaluation, resets are available but come at an additional cost of $80 for the Rithmic and $100 for the Tradovate.

Apex Trader Funding Alternatives

Apex Trader Funding is a fantastic option for prop traders, but it is not the only option out there. Here are a few more examples of the best prop trading firms:

Earn2Trade is an educational trading platform that offers traders the opportunity to earn a funded trading account within 15 days. The platform focuses on futures trading and provides educational plans ranging from basic to advanced. Traders can pass an evaluation program to get funded and trade with the firm’s money Earn2Trade. They offer an Elite Trader Funding promo code

Elite Trader Funding provides traders with the chance to earn live funding based on their performance in simulated accounts. The firm allows traders to trade multiple accounts and offers a wide range of financial instruments, including futures Elite Trader Funding. They offer an Earn2Trade coupon code

City Traders Imperium (CTI) is a UK-based proprietary trading firm established in 2018. It offers a variety of funded trader programs and focuses on Forex trading. Unlike other firms, CTI provides capital specifically for trading rather than investing. The firm also offers a Direct Funding Program with no evaluation, no rules, and no time limit, allowing traders to scale up to $4 million City Traders Imperium. Their City Trader Imperium coupon code can save you up to 10% today.

Apex Trader Funding: Final Thoughts

Apex Trader Funding is a unique platform in the trading industry, offering aspiring traders an opportunity to prove their skills and receive funding for live trading. Unlike traditional platforms that require significant initial capital, Apex provides Evaluation Accounts with virtual funds. In these accounts, traders can operate in a simulated environment that mimics real-world trading conditions. Those who meet predetermined profit goals within a specified timeframe are then offered funded accounts for live trading.

Currently, Apex Trader Funding is offering a discount on their services through the coupon code FXJEPTUV for 50% off. This limited-time offer makes it an excellent time for new traders to join the platform and benefit from its unique services at a reduced cost.

Hence, if you’re an aspiring trader looking to break financial barriers and enter live markets, Apex Trader Funding provides an excellent, discounted opportunity to do so. Click here to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



