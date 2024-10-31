You might be wondering what happens to your settlement check once your claim for personal injury is resolved. Well, you have to wait for some time to deposit the settlement check. After the end of negotiations, in California, it usually takes between 30 days and six weeks to get a settlement check, though there are a lot of things to consider that might cause this process to go more quickly or slowly.

If you are encountering a delay in receiving your settlement check, you should contact a personal injury lawyer. Understanding settlement check processes in California is essential if you are waiting for one because not all cases are the same. That is why it is paramount to hire an attorney before taking further steps.

What Are the Steps I can Take to Secure my Settlement Check in California?

When you receive a settlement check, you can finally have closure for your losses. It allows you to continue living life as it were before the accident, though it might not be the same. The settlement check might aid in a faster psychological and emotional healing process.

The following are practical steps you can take:

The Negotiation Stage

You cannot receive a settlement check until there is a successful negotiation process, which should be anchored by your attorney. That way, the liable party will not intimidate you into accepting compensation that is below what you have lost.

A draft of the Settlement Agreement

When you agree on settlement terms, an agreement document will be drafted. The document includes terms and conditions of the successful negotiations, which include the amount the liable party will pay and other important details.

The Semi-Final Stage – Approval and Signatures

At this stage, the drafted compensation agreement will be reviewed and accentuated by the legal representatives of both parties. Then, all the parties involved will also sign the document if they are satisfied with the settlement amount.

The Final Stage – Release and Waiver

Mostly, you might have to release and waive liability documents before you finally receive your check. This document consists of the information on the settlement that states you have decided to put to rest the need to pursue further legal action because you are satisfied with the compensation check.

Review this document with your lawyer and understand the implications it might cause if you decide to take further legal action.

The Duration of Pain and Suffering Settlement in California

The duration of pain and suffering is dependent on numerous criteria in California. Find these criteria below:

Medical Treatment and Recuperation

Depending on the severity of the injury sustained, it might take some time to reach MMI (Maximum Medical Improvement) and that can result in a delayed settlement agreement.

The Severity of Injuries and Damages

As stated above, if a person is in a coma, a settlement agreement might be suspended till the victim is conscious enough to negotiate. The injuries sustained have a significant influence on settlement terms, and compensation will be evaluated based on damages.

Collecting Evidence and Executing Research

Sometimes, investigating an accident can take weeks, even months, to finally ascertain the cause and those responsible. In the process of the investigation, evidence is needed so that you can have a solid case against the parties liable.

Negotiation Procedure

It might take some back-and-forth discussion to agree on the given terms for settlement finally. The cooperation of the liable parties during negotiations can influence how slow or fast the settlement process will take.

Court Proceedings

A claim for personal injury compensation procedure can be required if a fair settlement cannot be reached through negotiations. Nonetheless, a large percentage of personal injury cases are resolved through negotiations before they proceed to trial.

Conclusion

“Considering the fact every case is unique, personal injury compensation amounts in California might differ significantly,” says attorney Larry Eisenberg of Law Office of Eisenberg & Associates. Settlements can range in value from thousands to millions of dollars. It is difficult to determine an exact average amount because every case is different and has its specific factors.