Understanding the Stash Plans

Stash has three subscription plans, each built for long-term investment and wealth creation. Every individual plan in this app aims to focus on a unique financial goal and need. With Stash, you have the freedom to upgrade or downgrade your plans and frequently as you like. You do not need to make any account opening deposit. However, if you put $5 in your stash account when opening it, you automatically get an extra dollar to invest.

Below is a discussion on these three plans:

Stash Beginner

As the name suggests, this is a typical beginner’s plan. It has every wealth-building basic you need to nurture and grow your financial goals. Stash beginner is an ideal starting point for people who are new to savings and investment plans but want to make inroads. We recommend reading this stash app review for even more information.

You can get into this plan for only $1 per month. Here, you get a personal investment account, a bank account plus a Stock-Back Card, free financial education, and $1,000 in Life Insurance from Avibra.

Stash Growth

Stash growth is an improvement from the basic version and comes with everything from Stash beginner. In addition to that, you get a retirement account (Roth or Traditional IRA) plus tax benefits for retirement investment. The plan is an ideal fit f you are looking to expand your investment options. All these are only for a monthly fee of $3.

Stash Plus

Stash plus is now the real deal and provides every feature tool and account type the platform has. It is Stash’s top tie plan tailor-made for users who want to maximize their financial might. It combines everything in Stash beginner and stash growth. It also provides additional features like double stock rewards, additional $9,000 life insurance coverage through Avibra, an investment account for two children, and a monthly market insights report.

Whatever plan you choose you can only save and invest as discussed below,

How to Invest With Stash

Stash is a reliable micro-investment app that allows you to invest in both individual stock and exchange-traded investment option (ETFs) investment options. The platform has themed ETFs such as “Blue Chips” and “Delicious Dividends,” making it easier for users to understand the securities bundled in the funds. It also offers “Portfolio Builder” ETF portfolios that you build to match your specific risk levels.

Stash also gives you the freedom to invest any dividends you accumulate in any accounts, Stash investing, retirement, or custodial accounts.

Investing in Fractional shares

Stash offers you a more comfortable route to buying companies’ shares. Instead of going a long way and buying a share each, you buy them in little bits called fractional shares. The fractional share investing option is ideal for people who do not want to use vast sums of money at a go but still want to make a name in stocks and ETFs.

You only need a minimum of $1 to open an account, but you will always invest in smaller increments once you set up your account. The investment option is so affordable that you can invest 1 cent for shares costing 1000 per share and at least $ cents for investments going for anything beyond the $1000 mark.

The portfolio Builder

Stash’s Portfolio Builder works similarly to the Robo-advisor. It offers a predetermined and diversified portfolio that matches every client’s risk profile. It is here that Stash asks you to provide your risk tolerance where you pick any of the three, Conservative, Moderate, or Aggressive. Regardless of the risk tolerance you choose, you can invest your money in any of the following six ETFs:

Match the Market (IVV)

Happy Medium (IJH)

Foreign Heavyweights (IEFA)

Broad USD Bonds (IUSB)

Up and Coming (VWO)

Small but Mighty (VB)

Using the Automatic Investing Tools

Apart from allowing you to invest as low as $1, this platform helps you find that space in your budget. It enables you to save the money you want to invest, however little it is.

Every Stash subscriber gets access to Auto-Stash, a suite of automatic saving and investment tools designed for this purpose. It comes with the following,

Set schedule that helps you save and invest by default as per your recurring schedule

Round-ups linking to your debit cards and help you save and invest spare cash that remains after you transact

Smart Lash lets Stash analyze clients’ habits then automatically transfers the extra money to the accounts

Each of these tools will help you save money every day and ensure that you have enough to make a substantial investment. You can always choose what to do with the funds. You could move them to the cash balance until you are set to invest or invest them immediately into your portfolio.