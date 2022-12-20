Understanding the Cost of Renting a Porta Potty

There are a range of factors that will help determine the cost of your porta potty rental. It may seem overwhelming to understand how the cost of porta potty rentals are determined, but with this guide, understanding the cost and factors associated with each cost is much easier to understand.

How much does it cost to rent a porta potty?

The short answer is – it depends. The cost of a porta potty rental is dependent on a variety of factors including the type of restroom needed, the number of restrooms needed, the length of the rental, and the type of event the rental is for.

As you begin your research to understand rental costs and rental options, other factors that may impact the cost of the portable toilet rental also includes the amenities and services provided.

Now that you understand the main factors that impact and change the cost of a porta potty rental, the next steps of the portable restroom trailer or porta potty rental process is much easier.

Renting porta potties for a day

One of the biggest factors that impact the cost of a portable restroom rental is the length of time the rented unit is needed for. In order to determine cost, you need to know how many porta potties you need, how many days you need them for, and the type of portable toilet you want.

Portable restroom providers often have a few different types of portable toilets available to rent – including basic models and luxury restroom trailers, complete with décor and running water.

Depending on the needs of your rental, there is an option out there for you. With traditional porta potties being the most cost-effective options and restroom trailers being the most expensive, but nicest options available.

Another thing to consider when calculating the cost of renting porta potties is accessibility. Handicapped accessible restroom options, such as accessible traditional porta potties and restroom trailers with accessible features, should be taken into consideration.

As stated previously, restroom trailers are often the most expensive, but nicest option out there. They are larger in size and are more like traditional bathrooms rather than a plastic porta potty stall. They often have flushing toilets, and some even have sinks and running water. These are most often used for special events that only need a single day rental.

Long-term porta potty rental costs

For long-term events, such as music festivals or job sites, the rental cost is a little bit more complex. As expected, the longer you rent a porta potty, the more it will cost. For cost efficiency, renting a traditional plastic-stall porta potty can save you a lot of money for long-term rentals.

For job site and construction site rentals, standard porta potties are typically seen as a way to save costs. Often, job sites require porta potty rentals for an extended period of time, which is important to take into consideration when budgeting for rental costs.

There are also requirements set by OSHA that determine the minimum number of porta potties required per so many employees. Therefore, the larger the project and the more workers on-site, means that more porta potties will be needed.

Having adequate restrooms on construction sites is not only a legal obligation, but also a practical one to provide affordable, sanitary facilities. In addition to their lower costs, traditional porta potties are often seen on construction sites because they are easier to maintain, easier to install, and easier to move.

Another reason that standard porta potties are often chosen over other options for long term rentals is that they often have a lower extra cost per day than other portable toilet options.

Contacting Professional Porta Potty Rental Services

When looking for a porta potty service provider, one of the most important aspects to consider is if they are local to your area. Not only is supporting local businesses important to your community, but they often offer better service and better prices due to proximity.

If you are in the greater Pittsburgh area, Amplify is here to help. They offer quality porta potty rentals and restroom trailers for job sites and special events. Contact Amplify today to get a quote.