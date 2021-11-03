Understanding Just Spin Casino and Complete Casino Review

Let us face it there is something about risk and reward that is so inviting. The thrill of gambling brings about a spike in some people’s adrenaline. It’s everybody’s dream to win big at a casino. However, you don’t have to physically go to a casino to access gambling services or privileges. Online casinos offer similar services as physical casinos.

The purpose of this article is to give you a deep dive into CasinoJustSpin that Betpoint Group Ltd owns. The online casino was launched in 2019 and has managed to garner popularity in the past two years. Just Spin is a legit online casino licensed by Malta Gaming Authority, and it has many good reviews.

What separates Just Spin Casino from other online Casinos is that they offer bonuses and Free spins. When a new client registers and makes a € 10 deposit, they are given a 100% sign-up bonus, including a bonus worth € 100 +500 free spins. The bonuses are claimable upon four deposits, and the free spins are split over 50 days in which you are offered ten free spins per day to use on super Joker.

There is still more left to be uncovered when it comes to bonuses since the online casino also offers bonuses and promotions along your journey. This is its way of incentivizing new customers to register and use their services.

What are the key features of Just Spin Casino?

Our review will help you wrap your head around the brand and provide you with a detailed review of the key features, game portfolios, promotions, payment methods, and more.

Customer support services

The online casino provides a quick registration that is almost instant. It’s evident that online needs to establish readily available and friendly customer service support. Just spin online casino has a professional support team to help guide players through their gaming experience.

The site has an FAQ page containing helpful information that can ease your experience. However, if you need more assistants, a designated support team can help you via live chat. Whether the player is experienced or a beginner, the services offered are fair to all players.

Just Spin casino Game portfolio.

This online casino is versatile, offering over 100 games on their mobile casino app. Therefore, if you own an android, windows, or IOS device, you can still play your favorite game regardless of your geographical location.

With a secure and strong Internet connection, you are all set to go. The selection of games is vast and can sometimes make it difficult for players to choose. Their selection of games has been grouped into the following categories:

Slots

Table Games

Live Dealer Games

New Games

Video Poker

Slot games hold more titles, but video poker and table games are prevalent among players. Just Spin creates a gambling hub that fits the gaming desires of everyone. This allows you to try something different when lady luck doesn’t favor you on other games.

Payment methods

A well-established online casino needs to provide its customers with various payment methods to make it convenient for players to make transactions. At Just spin casino, they have an extensive list of payment methods.

You have the choice of selecting between bank transfers or the eWallet option when withdrawing or depositing money. The list provided below shows the most common banking methods used:

Visa

Maestro

MasterCard

Trustly

Skrill

Neteller

Klarna

Interac

The minimum amount for depositing is € 10 regardless of the banking method you select.

Withdrawals are validated and approved by Just Spin Casino within the next 4 hours after withdrawal. However, payout times depend on the banking method you used. It usually takes eWallet payments faster to issue payments than credit cards since they require various processes.

Security and fair play

Just Spin is a registered and licensed online casino, meaning that all your personal and financial information is safe. The site uses SSL encryption to ensure all games are safe and fair.

SSL encryption uses asymmetric cryptography to develop secure session keys that encrypt and decrypt transmitted information, after which the keys are discarded for newer keys. This keeps the site safe from hacking or rigging of games.

Responsible gambling at Just Spin Casino

First, minors are not permitted to participate in Just Spin. The age limit for participants is 18 years and above, although gambling sites are legally not required to ask for ID verification.

Casino games are designed with the intent of players’ recreation and entertainment in mind. Players are advised to gamble responsibly since it can be an addictive trait. However, learning to control your limits is the key to enjoying your gambling experience.

Summary

Just Spin Casino’s name clearly defines it, and it only takes a spin to win or lose. With various gaming options to choose from, it’s easy for you to find your best tot. The online casino has its drawbacks: high withdrawal fees and not all payments are accessible in all countries.

However, you can cover the costs incurred on withdrawal by utilizing your bonuses and promotions well. Overall, Just Spin looks like an excellent online Casino platform, from its colorful interface to seamless interaction.

The online casino market is very competitive, with over 200 sites online. However, Just spin is still doing well in the market against heavy hitters like Flutter Stars Group, Bet365 and more.