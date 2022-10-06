Understanding eWaste

You may have heard of the issues we are starting to have in our landfills because of the large volume of electronic devices that are being thrown away and leeching toxic chemicals into the groundwater. The term eWaste was coined to describe these vast numbers of items that contain metals and other materials that can be easily recycled, but instead, end up buried in a trash dump or donated to charities that end up throwing them out because they can’t be used.

Why is eWaste a problem?

Contributes to the depletion of natural resources

eWaste can range from old microwave ovens to cell phones and all the electronic devices we throw out in between. These devices contain many metals and other materials that can be easily recycled and used to create new products. When recycling these precious metals is possible, that means there is less need to mine for new metals and minerals, saving our natural resources from being depleted.

Creates more greenhouse gas emissions

All of those valuable materials that are found in discarded electronics can easily replace the “virgin materials” needed to make new devices. That means that if all of that material were recycled, then the pollution caused by the mining, processing, and manufacturing of raw materials would be reduced because it wouldn’t need to be done as much.

Contaminates groundwater

When the metal in the electronic devices is buried in a landfill, toxic chemicals start to leech out into the ground and eventually make their way to wells of nearby areas that rely on this fresh water to live. It also affects the wildlife who can be badly affected by having their water supply contaminated.

Ways to reduce eWaste

There are many ways to reduce eWaste that are simple and can be done from the comfort of your own home. One solution is to sell your old electronics to a company that will responsibly dispose of them or reuse them. Companies like Gizmogo which buy and sell used electronics can make getting rid of your old devices simple and pain-free. Gizmogo is dedicated to helping the reduction of eWaste by making it easy for you.

Some ways in which Gizmogo helps make the process easier include:

Shipping for free – Gizmogo will send you a waybill to upload and attach to your package when you want to send them your items for an estimate.

Offer you a fair price – When the professionals at Gizmogo examine your device, they will offer you the best price at a fair market value. If you decide not to take this offer, then you can receive your device back free of charge. You still have 15 days to change your mind though.

Fast cash – If you decide to take the money, then payment will be sent and received within as little as 24 hours in some cases.

Safe data – Your device will be wiped clean of any personal data so you can have peace of mind knowing your sensitive information is secure.

Other ways to reduce eWaste include:

Selling your product on your own on a site like Craigslist or eBay – you can reduce your carbon footprint by selling your electronics to motivated buyers on appropriate marketplaces

Donating your devices to a charity that rebuilds them for underprivileged communities – these organizations should be easy to find when doing a Google search and hopefully you can find some in your area.

Dropping your electronics off at a depot that recycles electronics – a Google search should give you a list of depots where you can drop off your used devices so they are recycled properly

Repurposing them for home use -an old cell phone can be used to listen to music or podcasts. It can also be used as a GPS system for the car.

Giving them to someone else to use – old cell phones make great first cell phones for teenagers just starting out with their own devices. Just make sure to remove the old data from the phone so they don’t accidentally share your banking information.

eWaste in our landfills is quickly becoming an overwhelming problem but if everyone does their part we can reduce the number of electronics thrown in our landfills and use them for spare parts or refurbished items. Not only can you feel good that you are helping your environment by responsibly recycling your electronic waste, but you can also make a few bucks at the same time.