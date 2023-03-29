Under Armour, We Opened a Store in Battersea Power Station.

Under Armour, the famous American sports brand recently opened a new store in London’s iconic Battersea Power Station building. This follows the opening of its first British store in Liverpool One just a month earlier.

The new retail space, spanning around 3,000 square feet, promises to offer a seamless shopping experience for customers, featuring interactive screens and other innovative services. In a statement, Under Armour highlighted the store’s unique design, with custom dowels and dividers that reference the building’s rich history.

In addition to the store’s retail space, Under Armour has introduced a unique academy for training young athletes. The academy will provide comprehensive services, including testing athletic intelligence, power, strength, and athletes’ speed, agility, and endurance.

The store features workout and running merchandise from Under Armour’s gender-inclusive collections, such as RUSH, UA Baselayer, UA Meridian, UA Smartform, UA Infinity + HOVR, and UA Flow. Under Armour’s commitment to inclusivity is evident in its collections, and the new store is sure to be a hit with fitness enthusiasts across London.

The Battersea Power Station location is a landmark for retail in London. Under Armour has done an excellent job creating a unique store design that pays homage to the building’s history. The store’s innovative features, focus on athlete training, and inclusive collections make it an exciting addition to London’s retail landscape.