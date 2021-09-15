Ultimate Guide To Hire React Native App Developers

Introduction to React Native Development

React Native is a JavaScript framework used to build mobile apps for iOS and Android. The framework is a product of Facebook. The React Native Development provides developers with an opportunity to build cross-platform applications written in one language (JavaScript) run on both iOS and Android devices while using shared features from both ecosystems. React Native has been around since 2015 and has quickly become a widely popular mobile app framework among developers.

It was created to be developer-friendly and provides many great features that are not available in other cross-platform development options. Native apps are a popular choice for mobile app development because they provide the best possible user experience.

But the problem is that building an app requires high-level skills and, also it is very costly to develop one from scratch. That is why companies hire react native developer to build a cross-platform app quickly and cost-effectively. Their main advantage is that it is affordable and easy to use. This type of platform solves all major problems faced by entrepreneurs and developers.

The Pros and Cons of Developing an App with React Native

React Native is an open-source framework that allows engineers to build mobile apps using JavaScript. It has helped a lot of companies like Facebook and Airbnb to develop their first mobile app.

Pros:

React Native is used to developing applications for both Android and iOS React Native is a JavaScript framework, which is easier to learn than Swift or Objective C. Flexible – React Native lets you write your code once and run it on both iOS and Android. That eliminates the need to write code for each platform separately. Performance – React Native has a revamped JavaScript engine that loads quickly and efficiently, thereby providing a better performance across the board. Development Time – React Native reduces the time required for application development by up to 50% compared to traditional IOS app programming languages like Objective-C or Swift. The UI structure of React Native is more flexible than other frameworks and it saves time with testing, also makes it easy to customize. It can update components without reloading the whole app. Cost-Effective – You can create a mobile app for half the total cost of hiring developers. There are many advantages of using React Native instead of other frameworks such as Xamarin or Phone Gap, it takes less time to develop an app.

Cons:

React Native is a great way to build cross-platform mobile apps, but it comes with some cons. One of the major cons is that React Native apps are not compatible with older versions of iOS and Android. This can make it difficult for users to download and install them. React Native does not have a framework for animations which means that developers need to create animations themselves or use a third-party library.

Hire React Native App Developer – 5 Simple Steps to Follow

Here is a list of some steps that you can follow to hire a react native developer for your cross-platform application development.

Top 5 Reasons to Hire a React Native Developer

1. Building cross-platform mobile apps for both Android and iOS is now possible with React Native

These apps work by leveraging the same fundamental UI components and code that are written in JavaScript. React Native combines the flexibility of web development with the power of native mobile app development. Developers can build apps with common UI components in an easier way and save time and money. The cross-platform capability is just one of the reasons why many developers are beginning to consider switching from hybrid or native frameworks to React Native.

2. No more waiting for your mobile app to be approved

A lot of time is wasted while waiting for the app to be approved. However, it is a big relief that you no longer need to worry about the approval process anymore. You can now build your apps on React Native or Flutter that are platforms designed for cross-platform compatibility.

3. Uses the same programming language as Web Development – Javascript

Javascript is a powerful programming language that is used to build interactive web pages. Javascript is a dynamic and loosely typed language that offers scripting capabilities for the Web. Javascript was created by Brendan Eich in 1995. He later became the creator of Java, but Javascript has overtaken it as one of the most popular programming languages in use on the Internet.

4. Huge community of developers and open source contributors

The open-source community is a huge group of developers that contribute code for free. Free collaboration has the potential to create some of the best software in the world. The open-source community can be a great place for developers to make connections and learn from others. It also gives them an opportunity to share their projects with the world and get feedback on their work.

5. All the newest features of Android and iOS are up-to-date in a React Native app

Modern smartphones and tablets both Android and iOS are known to be a fast-evolving industry. It is worth noting that React Native apps have been able to keep up with all the newest features of both operating systems, which is something that most apps in this niche cannot do.

Tips to Find the Right React-Native Developer

The process of finding a React Native Developer is not as easy as it sounds. You should find someone who has the skillset and understanding of how to use the React Native framework. Developers with a good knowledge of React Native can give you more in-depth information about their skills and experience. Here is one site you can refer to hire react native app developers for your cross-platform app development.

Criteria for Selecting a React Native Developer

1) Expertise

2) Skillset of the developer

3) Speed and efficiency of the development process, including turnaround time, responsiveness to changes, and timeliness in delivery.

4) Ability to work with the latest tools and frameworks.

5) Technical expertise in one or more domains (e.g., e-commerce).

6) Experience working with React Native.

Developers must be skilled in React Native as more companies are moving away from building mobile apps using native languages like Java or Swift due to the many advantages offered by React Native. React Native uses native components to give a more natural, seamless feel to mobile applications, built with JavaScript instead of HTML.

There are some points that you should look at before hiring a developer to work on your project. The first is their mobile development experience, as they will be more confident in using the framework and can do it better than others with less experience. They will be more productive on your project.

Look at their portfolio for a good list of apps they have developed and how long they took to build them.

Ask developers questions about how they would approach a certain problem or task, this will give you an idea of their work ethic and what they are capable of. The other point to look at would be their availability so that you don’t have to delay your project by waiting for them to get back. The last thing to consider before hiring a React Native developer would be their professionalism and communication skills.