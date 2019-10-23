Ultimate Guide for Writing a Leadership Essay in College

Oftentimes, the success of every essay is dependent on its topic. If a writer chooses a weak and irrelevant issue for a discussion, his/her chances to succeed greatly decrease. Sometimes, a general direction assigned by your teacher or professor may be a bit tricky. Thus, many students have difficulties with writing a leadership essay in college

On the other hand, you shouldn't be too dependent on any writing company because it's impossible to use online assistance every time. We can help you to compose a proper essay about leadership. Read our ultimate guide, and you'll learn the major stages and essential details. The major stages are:

• Preliminary;

• Writing;

• Post-writing;

We’ll review and discuss them with the necessary clarifications.

Preliminary measures

Everything begins with a selection of a topic. Some folks would say, “I already have a theme to discuss. It’s about leadership”. Of course, you are free to write about the way you understand and interpret its meaning. Nevertheless, it’s a rather too general theme, which has been already covered by many other people. One of the main rules of topic selection is to make it narrow and more specific. Review the main theme from a certain angle to make it more interesting and unique.

You’re welcome to focus on certain skills or possible qualities of leaders. Choose a famous person and describe his/her leading traits. Besides, you can write about your own experience of being a leader or seeing how some of your friends lead other people to success.

Here are several ideas, which meet this important requirement:

1. How important is charisma to become a leader?

2. What are the most important skills of any leader?

3. Should your boss or coach be your friend?

4. The importance of communication skills in leadership.

5. Why every business requires a good leader?

6. Outstanding leaders in politics in the XX century.

7. What leadership skills should have presidents?

8. How military leadership differs from other types?

9. What qualities helped Donald Trump to become a leader of the whole nation?

10. The main disadvantages of being a leader.

As you can see, they focus on something concrete and specific. The themes are not too broad and so, won’t take too long to analyze and explain them.

The next preliminary measure is to seek information. You ought to support the main ideas with some convincing facts and examples. If you describe a historical personality, find trustworthy data that illustrates and proves that he/she is a real leader. Almost every theme requires official data. The only exception is when you have chosen to write about yourself, your family members or friends with strong leadership skills. Such a project is rather personal. Seek data in local libraries and on the Internet.

Drafting and improvement

The writing stage includes – introduction, main body, and conclusion. The introductory part provides a hook and general information. They take readers to the main purpose of your project, which is reflected in the thesis statement.

The main body explains your thesis in detail. It consists of at least three paragraphs. Each paragraph has its own sub-thesis and is related to the main question of your essay. Try to connect the last sentence of every paragraph to make a logical transition to the next one. It’s allowed using anecdotes or funny stories to light up the mood of your essay. Add lists, charts, enumerations, and similar stuff. It’s a good way to make your text more readable.

It’s better to write about a couple of drafts. Thus, you’ll be able to improve every next copy and avoid plenty of mistakes. Write drafts until you feel that you have managed to compose a perfect piece.

Post-writing steps

After you complete the final copy, revise it properly. Do it in different ways and with some support. Here are a few useful methods:

• Reading. There are several ways to reread your papers. The most obvious is to read aloud or in your head. Another method is to read from the last sentence back to the first one. It takes more time. Nevertheless, such a method helps to gain a stronger focus.

• Ask others to help. Ask your friends to read your paper or listen to you. A fresh pair of eyes and ears may detect mistakes you didn’t manage to recognize.

• Use applications. There are multiple learning apps, which help to improve writing skills and avoid mistakes. Such applications like Grammarly detect grammar, punctuation, spelling, and stylistic mistakes. Accordingly, students avoid mistakes and steadily memorize the most typical ones.

These are the main stages to complete almost every essay type. If you’re assigned to write a leadership essay, make sure you stick to our recommendations. They help to create a real masterpiece.