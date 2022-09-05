Ultimate Guide: Everything You Should Know About Portable Power Station

Like most people, you probably use your phone every day and need to charge it at some point during your day. But these days, a portable power station comes in handy, so you don’t have to worry about missing a deadline because of the time it takes to plug it in and recharge. It’s also a great gift for the on-the-go business person who is always on the run or for your favorite traveler who is always looking for a place to plug in their phone without worrying about finding an outlet.

History of the power station

The first portable power station was invented by an Australian company around 2000. Since then, the quality of these devices has improved, and many new features have been added, making them more convenient and user-friendly. The first device weighed about 4 pounds and had two power outlets. Today’s devices are about the same size, but they weigh a fraction of that amount.

What is a portable power station?

A portable power station is an individual, self-contained unit that provides standby backup power. This device can be charged and taken with you in case of emergency.

On average, it can provide 15 hours of uninterrupted operation on a single charge – enough time to recharge your laptop or other small devices multiple times. Some common devices we use daily require specific charging cables to work properly, including laptops, smartphones or tablets, and even gaming consoles.

What to consider before selecting a portable power station?

It would help to consider some things when choosing a portable power station.

1. Battery type and voltage

Most companies now use lithium-ion batteries for their power stations, which have a long life because they don’t require any maintenance. Most devices that can recharge with their lithium-ions have up to 10 years of battery life. The battery’s capacity is important, no matter which device you use. Look for 8,000 mAh (Milli amp hours) and 20,000 mAh.

2. Number of outlets

Portable power stations usually come in the form of a unit with a single AC outlet or several AC outlets. Three or four outlets are fairly standard these days, so if you have a more expensive device, it will be worth it. Many people complain about the number of AC outlets on portable power stations. The problem with these units is that they usually don’t come with enough AC outlets. Having only two AC outlets may not be enough for people who need to charge their MacBooks and mobile phones simultaneously. Some models have four AC outlets, which make them more convenient to use.

3. Weight

The best portable power stations are designed in such a way that they can charge your devices and be used as a power bank. The last thing you want is to have a portable power station that is so heavy it will weigh you down. It is especially important if you are going on a long trip and must carry your electronics. Since these devices are fairly small, they shouldn’t weigh much anyway, but some do.

4. Energy efficiency

There’s nothing worse than knowing you have power and cannot use it, so be sure to choose an energy-efficient portable power station. Many companies produce smart technology models that automatically stop charging your devices when fully charged. It is a great feature, especially if you don’t want to charge your devices overnight.

5. Price

The best portable power stations are a bit expensive products, but you will find cheap portable power stations that can charge your devices and provide a lot of power, but they won’t last very long.

The best portable power stations

1. The Jackery Explorer Pro 2000 (three-outlet version) is designed with a lithium rechargeable battery that recharges through an AC outlet. It provides three to five full charges for most laptops. With its powerful lithium-ion batteries, it is the world’s first portable power station that can continuously recharge your laptop.

This device also includes a USB port to charge multiple devices simultaneously. It is a very important feature since it allows you to charge more than one cell phone or tablet simultaneously.

This product is available on Amazon and can be shipped worldwide.

2. The Etekcity power station (four-outlet version) contains four AC outlets and two USB ports. It has a lithium-ion rechargeable battery that recharges through an AC outlet. It provides three to five full charges for most laptops. With its powerful lithium-ion batteries, it is the world’s first portable power station that can continuously recharge your laptop.

This product is available on Amazon and can be shipped worldwide.

3. The Morui power station (the three-outlet version) has a 12V/3.6A output and recharges through any USB port. It provides three to five full charges for most laptops. With its powerful lithium-ion batteries, it is the world’s first portable power station that can continuously recharge your laptop.

This product is available on Amazon and can be shipped worldwide.

4. The Nongshim power station (three-outlet version) is the world’s first portable power station that features a USB port and can be used as a mobile phone charger.

This product is available on Amazon and can be shipped worldwide.

5. The Samsung power station (three-outlet version) has a rechargeable battery that provides three to five full charges for most laptops. This heavy-duty power station offers durability and reliability thanks to its advanced lithium-ion battery technology.

This product is available on Amazon and can be shipped worldwide.

Although there are many different portable power stations on the market, they all do the same thing and have the same features. All that matters is which one you choose since they will give you exactly what you want.