By Oliver Lewis

Are you interested in Ukrainian brides? You’re not alone—this country is one of the most popular mail order bride countries in Europe, and it’s often called the best country to find a wife. Ukrainian ladies make great wives. Girls from Ukraine are very respectful and traditional, and of course, they are extremely attractive and hot. How much it costs to find one of them, read further in this article.

Best international dating sites to find Ukrainian women

Top 5 reasons why international dating sites are good place to find women from Ukraine

You probably noticed that we didn’t even talk about offline dating here. The point is: when it comes to meeting foreign women in general (and Ukrainian mail order brides in particular), offline dating is not worth paying attention to. If you want to meet Ukrainian mail order brides, do it online—here, we’ll talk about the top 5 reasons why you have to go online if you want to find a Ukrainian wife.

REASON 1: Finding a Ukrainian bride online on dating sites is cheaper than offline

It’s the most obvious reason why American men start searching for Ukrainian mail order brides online, but at the same time, it’s the most important reason. The point is, you can’t just go to Kyiv, meet a woman there, and marry her—it’s not that safe, your chances to succeed are not that high, and you just can’t marry a foreigner if you have never met her in person during the previous year.

The USCIS will simply not let that Ukrainian girl you met last week get a K-1 visa—so if you have serious intentions and think of marrying a Ukrainian woman, you can’t just go there and approach the girls on the streets. But the most important reason why you can’t go to Kyiv to get a bride from Ukraine right now is that it’s really expensive—a 2-week trip to this city will cost you around $2,500-$3,500 (including the tickets), and that’s quite expensive.

We don’t want to say you will not have to go to Ukraine to marry a Ukrainian lady. Sooner or later, you will, because it’s impossible to register your marriage online if your bride is a foreigner. But it’s a completely different thing—because if you know the Ukrainian girl (or girls) you’re going to visit, it’s a good use of money. In turn, if you’re going to trust in luck and find a Ukraine women on the streets of Kyiv, it’s most likely a waste of money.

REASON 2: It’s easier to meet a Ukrainian woman online than offline

It’s all about the audience of Ukrainian mail order bride services, actually. If you meet Ukrainian ladies online (using Ukrainian mail order brides services), you’ll choose among thousands or even tens of thousands of women who want to meet foreign men.

These mail order wives know English, are interested in American men, and are open to new relationships—that’s why they use Ukrainian mail order wife dating platforms. You just say “hello” to them, and voilà, it’s their job to keep the conversation going, not yours. Almost each of them wants to become a Ukrainian mail order wife—but the situation is not that bright when it comes to offline dating.

As we’ve just said, going to Ukraine and trying to meet a Ukrainian girl is a game of luck—because she must know English, she must be open to something new, and finally, she must be in the right mood to start talking with a foreign guy on the street. What are the chances to meet a Ukrainian lady who will be as open as Ukrainian mail order brides on dating sites—on the streets of Kyiv? Do the math yourself.

REASON 3: It’s much safer to meet Ukraine mail order wives online

We don’t want to say that getting a Ukrainian wife can be dangerous to a foreign man. But still, Ukraine isn’t the safest country in Europe—so if you worry about physical and financial safety, you shouldn’t try to pick Ukraine women on the streets. In this regard, it’s much safer to visit a mail order bride site with thousands of Ukrainian wives, where no one will try to steal money from a “rich foreign tourist” or hurt a guy who wants to “take our women away.”

REASON 4: Ukrainian mail order brides are 100% legal

Are mail order brides legal? Yes, even if you’re using a Ukrainian mail order bride website to meet them. You can meet a Ukrainian bride, marry her, and get her to the US easily if your relationship is genuine. Hundreds of American men marry Ukrainian women every single year—in 2019, for example, more than 850 women from this country entered the United States on a K-1 (“fiancée”) visa. You can find a Ukrainian mail order wife online, too—with mail bride services, it’s easier than you thought.

REASON 5: You are in full control over your Ukraine bride search

When you are looking for a Ukrainian girl for marriage online, you remain in complete control over where your experience is going to go. For example, you can easily talk to as many brides of Ukraine as you’d like, and no one will know about it apart from yourself.

Moreover, communication in the online realm means you can start and end conversations whenever you please. For instance, when you start talking to a Ukrainian bride and eventually realize that you’re probably not a good match, all you need to do is tell her how you feel and move on to another woman. This is far easier and far less traumatic than a real-life breakup.

There are dozens of sites where you can meet a mail order bride from Ukraine, but not all of them are equally good. Some are a downright waste of your time and money and should be avoided. As experts in mail order bride sites, we know exactly which services are worth your attention. Here is our top 5.

Meeting Ukrainian women online: How much will you spend to get bride from Ukraine

Now, let’s talk about the details. How much will you pay for the top dating sites? How much will you save if you use online romance websites? And what else do you need to know about the mail order bride pricing?

First, most international dating sites are not free to use—but they are not that expensive either. Most of them offer a premium subscription or a credit system, which means you’ll have to pay for credits or premium membership. Typically, it’s around $100 per month—but it depends on 1 important factor: the messaging tools you are going to use.

If you choose a website with a premium subscription system, you don’t have to worry about it—you pay $100, $150, or $200 per month and enjoy all the premium services. If you’re going to use a dating site with a “credit” system, you need to be careful.

The thing is, it’s a great system for those who want to save money because you only pay for what you really need—say, if you don’t need a video chat, you just don’t pay for it, that’s all. But the problem is that if you buy too many gifts, spend too much time in voice and video chats, or, for example, open too many profile videos, you can spend much more than that.

That’s why you need to be careful about the features and services you’re using—sometimes, even opening a video attachment to the email can cost you several credits.

However, it’s not only about Ukraine women dating sites. There are also lots of marriage online platforms that help American men find a bride from any foreign country. They work quite well, and there are lots of men who build serious relationships with foreign girls using international dating sites—but the problem is that it makes no sense to use them if you’re going to save money.

If you’re going to use the marriage agencies that help people with international marriages, you’ll spend much more than that. Such agencies are not like dating sites and mail order bride websites—they charge huge agency fees (up to $8,000 for a marriage tour), and they are much closer to those old-fashioned mail bride catalogs where you don’t chat with a woman before you meet her.

How much will you save if you meet Ukrainian brides online?

Meeting Ukrainian brides isn’t free, of course—you’ll have to pay and to meet them sooner or later. But it’s still much cheaper than meeting women in real life. Why?

❌ No dates—you don’t need to pay for coffee dates and meals in fancy restaurants

❌ No flowers and gifts

❌ No need to pay for a trip to Ukraine right away—as we’ve already said, that’s how you can save up to $3,500 for 2 weeks. Yes, you will have to go there sooner or later, but it won’t be a waste of time if your girlfriend is waiting for you there.

Are Ukrainian brides worth the money? Top 4 reasons to marry Ukrainian women

Before you start searching for a foreign wife, you need to understand that the ladies from Ukraine are different from American girls. There are many reasons why your future bride should be from Ukraine—and here, we’ll talk about the top 4 reasons why these women are worth dating!

REASON 1: Ukrainian mail order brides are hot

Some say Ukrainian ladies are the most charming women in the world, some say they are the most beautiful girls in Europe, but you’ll never read or hear that Ukrainian mail order brides are not attractive. Once you visit Kyiv and take a look at local women, you’ll see that Ukrainian beauty is something between South European beauty and Russian beauty. They have dark hair, beautiful bodies, they know everything about makeup and diets (though Ukrainian cuisine isn’t the healthiest one), and they love fitness.

Just google “female celebrities with Ukrainian roots,” and you’ll get it. Mila Kunis, Olga Kurylenko, and Milla Jovovich are probably the best examples of what we’re talking about here. We don’t want to say your bride from Ukraine will look like these actresses, of course—but she’ll most likely be extremely attractive.

REASON 2: Ukrainian mail order brides are hard-working and intelligent

They are pretty similar to American women in this regard—Ukrainian brides are strong, hard-working, and well-educated. But at the same time, they are definitely not “overly feminist” or “too independent.” They enjoy their position and influence as a woman. They like being feminine and flirty, but they will never try and look dumb just to please someone. When you meet a Ukraine girl for sale, you’re going to be undoubtedly impressed by her ambitious nature and how smart and highly educated she is.

REASON 3: Ukrainian mail order brides are pretty traditional

It’s all about traditional Ukrainian culture and its patriarchal society. Modern Ukrainian brides have traditional views on family roles, their values are a bit conservative, and they are very family-centered. However, they are not obedient and passive. A Ukrainian woman knows what she wants in life and how to get it. She will fight for what she loves, but she can do it all without sacrificing her traditional beliefs. A Ukrainian mail order bride imagines herself as a wife and mother first and foremost, but she doesn’t limit herself to those roles.

REASON 4: They just love Western men!

It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking for a casual or a serious relationship—Ukrainian brides love dating men from the United States. For some, it’s about the desire to get a better life. For the others, it’s about the stereotype about American men who are more calm, loving, caring, and respectful than those from Ukraine. The reasons don’t matter—the only thing that matters is that these women really like meeting foreign guys, especially if these guys are from the US.

FAQ

Could you really buy a Ukraine wife?

No. The process that is often called “buying a wife,” be it a Ukraine woman or a woman from any other country, is actually similar to online dating in the US. You will need to chat with women on a dating site and to meet them first—only after that, you’ll be able to get your mail order bride to the US. During all this time, you’ll most likely have to pay for the premium membership on a dating website, for your trips to Ukraine, for the wedding, and for the K-1 visa—but this doesn’t mean you can “buy” Ukrainian mail order wives.

How to get the best price for a Ukrainian bride?

First, you should choose the best websites with Ukrainian mail order wives. A good, reputable, and popular mail order bride site might cost more than an average one, but it’s certainly worth the money because of safety and privacy. The second advice is to limit video chats, gifts, and other expensive communication tools—if you stick to live chat and text messages, you’ll save a lot of money.

Is it so expensive to buy Ukrainian wife online?

The average cost of a Ukrainian bride is around $600-$2,500 for a 2-week trip to Kyiv or Kharkiv and approximately $3,500 for a wedding. However, you don’t need to spend that much. Just use ticket search engines, choose cheaper hotels, focus on text chats instead of video, buy a less fancy wedding dress, etc.—that’s how you’ll save up to 50%!