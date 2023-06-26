UK Tax on Foreign Income

The UK tax system is a complex and ever-changing landscape, with rules and regulations that can be difficult for even the most experienced taxpayers. The system is based on a self-assessment model, meaning taxpayers are responsible for calculating and reporting their tax liabilities to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Defining Taxable Foreign Income

Foreign income is any income earned outside of the UK, including employment, self-employment, investments, and rental properties. It is important to note that even if the income is earned in a foreign currency, it must still be reported to HMRC and converted into pounds sterling for tax purposes.

Types of Taxes on Foreign Income

Income Tax: Income tax is a tax on income individuals or businesses earn. In the UK, income tax is levied on all income earned by UK residents, regardless of where it was earned. This includes foreign income, which must be reported on a self-assessment tax return.

The amount of income tax owed on foreign income will depend on a number of factors, including the amount of income earned, the tax laws in the country where the income was earned, and any double taxation agreements that may be in place.

Capital Gains Tax: Capital gains tax is a tax on the profit from selling certain assets, such as property or shares. In the UK, capital gains tax is levied on all gains made by UK residents, regardless of where the asset was located or where the gain was made. If you are a UK resident and sell a foreign asset, such as property or shares, you will be liable to pay capital gains tax on any profit. However, there are certain exemptions and reliefs available that may reduce the amount of tax owed.

Inheritance Tax: Inheritance tax is a tax on the value of an individual’s estate when they die. In the UK, inheritance tax is levied on all UK residents, regardless of where their assets are located. If you are a UK resident and you have assets located outside of the UK, such as a property or bank account, these assets will be included in the value of your estate for inheritance tax purposes.

Double Taxation Agreements: Double taxation agreements (DTAs) are agreements between countries designed to prevent individuals and businesses from being taxed twice on the same income. The UK has a network of DTAs with over 130 countries, which can help reduce the tax owed on foreign income. Under a DTA, if you are a UK resident and earn income from a country with a DTA with the UK, you may be able to claim relief from UK tax on that income, or you may be able to claim a credit for any foreign tax paid.

Tax obligations for UK residents and non-residents

UK residents are required to pay tax on their worldwide income, including any income earned abroad. If you are a UK resident and have foreign income, you must report it on your UK tax return and pay any applicable taxes.

Non-UK residents are only required to pay tax on their UK income, including income from employment, rental income, and any other income earned in the UK. However, exceptions to this rule exist, and a double tax treaty must be consulted to check the relevant statute of taxable income or gains.

Tax obligations for dual residents

You may be subject to tax in both countries if you are a dual resident. However, most countries have tax treaties in place to prevent double taxation. These treaties typically provide rules for determining which country has the right to tax specific types of income.

Tax obligations for temporary residents

Temporary residents are generally only required to pay tax on their UK income. However, some exceptions to this rule exist. For example, if you are a temporary resident and have foreign income paid to you in the UK, you may be required to pay tax on that income in the UK according to the “Remittance Basis ” Rule.

Understanding the UK tax on foreign income as an expat or international worker is crucial for compliance and tax efficiency. By keeping accurate records, seeking professional advice, and staying informed, individuals can ensure that they meet their tax obligations while maximizing their financial well-being. The UK government’s efforts to increase transparency and fairness in the tax system should be welcomed and utilized by all taxpayers.