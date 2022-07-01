UBS Arena VIP Box & Suites

One of Elmont’s most recently opened arenas is none other than the UBS Arena. Home to the New York Islanders of the NHL, this arena has a seating capacity of 18,500 people. If you’re looking for a way to have an exciting and adventurous night with your loved ones, you certainly need to attend an event here! Moreover, you can elevate the whole experience by booking tickets for UBS Arena VIP box and UBS Arena suites!

Opened in November 2021 for a construction cost of $1 billion, this multi-purpose arena has hosted some of the greatest events in the past. So, whether you’re interested in a sports event or music event, you know you can book your tickets for the event here right away! Of course, choosing to purchase UBS Arena VIP box tickets will be on another level. In fact, when you opt to go for VIP tickets, you might be looking at enjoying luxurious amenities like a VIP event entrance, access to a VIP club, private restrooms, an in-seat attendant, VIP parking, and more! You can only imagine how surreal the whole experience will be for you and your loved ones from the start until the end!

Some of the upcoming concerts you can get to attend here include that of Andrea Bocelli, Daddy Yankee, Keith Urban, Iron Maiden, Post Malone, The Who, My Chemical Romance, and many more! You might also be interested in attending a UFC match or even Cirque Du Soleil. No matter what type of event you have in mind, the arena sure does have some of the most interesting events coming up. And you can surely make it grand and special by booking tickets for UBS Arena suites.

If you want to attend a New York Islanders game while booking UBS Arena VIP boxes and suites, you may have to pay an average price range of $4,000 to $18,000. That said, if you want to attend a concert, the price range for such an event would be between $4,000 and $35,000.

