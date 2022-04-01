Types of Slip and Fall Incidents During Winter

While some people enjoy the winter, most people find it very inconvenient. We all have to go outside at some point. The presence of snow and ice can make even simple tasks like walking through parking lots and sidewalks safely a big deal. Indeed, falling is one of the most common ways people get hurt in the United States, and a lot of them happen in the winter. Many people file lawsuits against the people who hurt them. It’s possible to sue someone who caused you to fall by hiring attorneys from a legal law firm. You can contact New York Slip and Fall Lawyer for your case. The attorneys of New York Slip and Fall Lawyer have extensive experience with these types of claims.

Types of Slip and Fall Injuries in the Winter

These are some of the most common injuries people get when they slip and fall.

Strains and Sprains

Both sprains and strains cause soft tissue to break or stretch, but they both happen simultaneously. Strains are muscle or tendon injuries, while sprains are ligament injuries. These problems can make it hard to move, and both can be very painful. In winter weather slip and fall accidents, the wrists and ankles are most likely to hurt.

Injuries to the bones

The National Floor Safety Institute says that one in twenty falls leads to a fracture or broken bone. In this case, the fractured bone type and how bad the break was will affect the victim’s recovery.

Back and Spine Injuries

About 31% of all new spinal cord injuries in the United States each year are caused by slips and falls. This can happen if you land on your back. The fall's strength could break the vertebrae, putting a lot of pressure on the spinal cord and making you significantly hurt or even paralyzed for the rest of your life.

Injury in Brain

People who slip and fall often hit their heads first. It is crucial for anyone who falls and hits their head to get medical help right away. Brain injuries are terrible because they can get worse over time if they aren't treated.

If you have ever been hurt because of someone else’s mistake, you should file a lawsuit against them and then try to hire a personal injury lawyer from a good law firm. The law firm New York Slip and Fall Lawyer has a lot of skilled attorneys who know how to deal with these kinds of situations. They can help you get the money you deserve.

How can we avoid injuries during winter?

The following steps can be taken to lessen the risk of slip and fall accidents during the winter:

Ensure you have the right shoes for walking on snow, ice, or wet ground.

When walking on ice or snow, take small, deliberate steps.

Avoid putting your hands in your pockets because this could make you lose your balance and make it hard to stay steady.

Remove snow and ice from your shoes when you get near doors.

Summary

It can be hard to determine who is responsible for taking care of snow and ice-related slip, trip, and fall accidents and who is responsible for the injuries that happen when they don't. This is called "premises responsibility," It applies to people who own homes, businesses, and properties.