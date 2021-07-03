Types of Movers and their Specialty

If you are looking to move, for the first time or again, you probably already know how much hustle you had the last time you did. There is so much to be done that if you are not careful to be well-organized you just might get stressed; calling the wrong type of movers, realizing at the last minute that you need storage services, setting the wrong budget, and anything worse that could happen.

Whether you are looking for movers Los Angeles or moving services in any other city or state, you will always find multiple types of the movers. The one you choose to hire depends on your moving requirements and when you need it. So here are 5 types of moving services and what they do;

Local Movers

The first group of movers are local movers. They are also called residential movers. You can already guess the type of moving they handle just from the name; local or residential movers are the types of movers you will hire if you are looking to move just across the street.

Or better still, within the same apartment complex, maybe from a house downstairs to one upstairs and vice versa. Their license or permit only allows their operations within a range of 100 miles. Anything more than that requires a different type of moving company.

Long Distance Movers

When you’re moving to a different state or city, a distance that local movers are not suitable for, long-distance movers come in. These are the types of movers you will hire when you are moving to a place more than 100 miles. They also come with different moving series.

This includes packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, and sometimes even storage services, that is if you will need them. Long-distance moving always comes with a lot of hustle and bustle and long distance moving companies are always available to provide full moving services to make it easier, smoother, and stress-free.

Commercial Movers

Commercial movers are movers who handle commercial needs. This includes a company, warehouses, offices, and more. They are the type of movers you will need to hire if you are moving your main office from one town or city to another. This also fits to be specialty moving services.

They are trained to handle office valuables with care. This includes printers, computers, and other electronics, office furniture including tables, chairs, and shelves, dismantling office cubes and setting them up in the new location, and more. They have the necessary tools, training, and experience for commercial needs.

Specialty Movers

Specialty movers, just like you would expect from the name, are movers who deal with special, unique, valuable, and fragile items. Some commercial moving services may be considered specialty moving depending on the type of equipment they are dealing with.

On the other hand, if you have a piano, a Jacuzzi and/ or bathtub, and other fragile, heavy belongings, you need professionals who have specialized in that field, movers who are trained and experienced in moving such items. This ensures no risk of damages to fragile and expensive belongings.

Full Moving Services

This fits to be their own type of moving services because not all moving companies offer full moving services. These you can hire whether you are moving long-distance or short distance. They also come with extra services available, of course at extra agreed costs.

Some of these services that not all moving companies offer include full professional packing and unpacking, equipment uninstallation and reinstallation, storage services, and more. They are the type of moving services you will hire if you have a lot of packing to do and heavy tasks to complete and if you will need storage services.