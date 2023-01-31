Trulioo Launches New Global Identity Verification Platform

Company Combines Best-in-Class Capabilities and Workflow Tools to Help Customers Manage Growth, Innovation and Compliance

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2023 – Trulioo has launched an industry-defining global identity platform for person and business verification. The Trulioo platform showcases the company’s expertise and innovation in helping businesses worldwide build trusted user experiences while achieving regulatory compliance and optimizing growth.

Trulioo continues to evolve its identity verification capabilities by combining a full suite of global person and business verification solutions with no-code workflow building, low-code integrations and more, all in one platform. With one contract Trulioo customers can access personally identifiable information matching, Identity Document Verification, Utility Data for proof of address, Business Verification for in-depth person-of-significant-control and ultimate-beneficial-owner verification, watchlist screening and ongoing monitoring, and anti-fraud capabilities.

“Trulioo is the identity platform businesses turn to in order to solve the inherent complexity in onboarding customers globally,” said Steve Munford, Trulioo CEO. “We enable businesses to offer their goods and services in nearly every country in the world and remain compliant. We provide our customers with industry-leading capabilities backed by best-in-class customer success so they can focus on their business and customers.”

Combating Digital Distrust and Fraud

The surge in online shopping, mobile payments and digital currencies in recent years presents opportunities for innovation and growth. But it also poses challenges for businesses to mitigate fraud and meet evolving regulations such as Know Your Customer, Know Your Business and Anti-Money Laundering requirements around the world.

“The identity and regulatory worlds are complex, especially for businesses who are multi-national,” says David Mattei, Strategic Advisor at Aite-Novarica Group. “Meeting KYC, KYB, and AML requirements across multiple countries, numerous identity data sources, and country-specific regulatory environments is a significant challenge. On top of that, companies need customizable workflows to deploy these types of solutions within their ecosystems. A solution that combines identity verification and compliance on a global scale while also being client-configurable is a much-needed capability in the industry.”

One Platform. One Contract. One Unified Experience for Trulioo Customers.

With one platform and one contract, companies can deliver streamlined onboarding and create intuitive user experiences that build trust and inclusivity. Trulioo leverages extensive expertise, customizable identity verification workflows and comprehensive global data sources to empower customers to take their business anywhere in the world.

In addition to global person and business verification services, Trulioo delivers:

The Trulioo Portal, providing single sign-on access to all verification services, no-code and low-code integration methods, auditable reporting and performance analytics

Workflow Studio, a no-code workflow builder allowing users to rapidly build, configure and deploy logic-driven identity workflows

API Direct, providing the option to connect any Trulioo service to an existing system through a single low-code API

Connection to third-party applications and first-party, external data sources

Navigator, an online education hub making solution and industry expertise accessible with guided workshops and training for best practices

White-glove service and ongoing support from trusted experts, including data source research and process optimization

“We built a platform that solves for the numerous identity verification challenges global enterprises face every day,” said Michael Ramsbacker, Trulioo chief product officer. “Trulioo is the only company that delivers an integrated, high-performance platform with comprehensive capabilities, out-of-the-box processes and models, easy no-code configurability, and the ability to customize and amend functionality. We are giving our customers the power to create verification workflows that best meet their needs with just one contract and in one intuitive platform.”

The Trulioo platform launch marks an important milestone for the company. In less than two years, the Vancouver-based Trulioo has nearly doubled its staffing to 430 employees, assembled an impressive executive leadership team of industry experts, expanded into new vertical markets and broadened its corporate footprint to the United States, Ireland, Denmark, Romania and Singapore. In June 2021, Trulioo secured $394 million in Series D funding, led by TCV, one of the world’s largest growth equity firms. Additional investors include Goldman Sachs, American Express, Citi Ventures and Blumberg Capital.

Trulioo has created a platform that simplifies regulatory compliance across industries while enhancing the customer experience and building trust. For more information, visit www.trulioo.com.