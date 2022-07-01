Truist Park VIP Box & Suites 

Cumberland’s popular baseball stadium, Truist Park, is known for hosting some of the most highly-awaited live events throughout the year. From being home to the MLB’s Atlanta Braves to hosting concerts and college football matches, being part of a live arena here is something you can’t miss out on. If you’re already planning to attend an event here, ensure to take full advantage of the luxurious amenities Truist Park VIP box and Truist Park suites provide!

How To Buy Truist Park Suites & Boxes

Formerly known as the SunTrust Park, this arena was opened to the public in 2017 with a total construction cost of $622 million. If you’re a true baseball fan, especially of the Atlanta Braves, you know you can’t miss out on watching the team live in action! That said, you should hurry up and book Truist Park suites for a great night you’ll never forget! Who knows, you just might be able to catch the team play against opponents like the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Diego Padres. For sure, these are some of the highly-anticipated matches you can’t miss out on being a part of!

Truist Park VIP box and Truist Park suites provide luxurious perks and amenities.

Truist Park suites come in two options: the party suite and the champions level suite. The six party suites come with a total seating capacity of between 20 and 52 people. Along with an open-air private balcony, this suite has accommodations like a private restroom, credit for food and beverages, high-top tables, and more. On the other hand, the lowest suite level is where the champions level suite is located. It comes with features like a lounge area, a breathtaking view from behind the home plate, and catering facilities, too.

You can adjust the number of seats you'd like to take in these suites. You might also stand a chance to book Truist Park VIP Club seats.

Truist Park hosts concerts by renowned bands like Zac Brown Band, Def Leppard, and Motley Crue. Some of the amenities you could expect when you book VIP tickets include access to a VIP club, private restrooms, an in-seat attendant, a VIP event entrance, and VIP parking.

You should arrive at the arena ahead of time to enjoy the amenities of Truist Park VIP box and Truist Park suites, including the lounge and VIP club.

VIP tickets allow you to share a special experience with your friends and family.

Truist Park VIP Box & Suite Prices And Details

How Much Do Truist Park VIP Boxes & Suites Cost?

If you want to attend a concert while booking Truist Park VIP boxes and suites, you might have to pay a maximum of $13,600 for tickets. Now, if you’re looking forward to an Atlanta Braves game, you could end up paying anywhere between $2,200 and $4,500 for these VIP tickets. You should know that the prices of match tickets depend on factors like the day of the week, the opponent, and the size of the suite, among others.

How Many Guests Can Fit In A Truist Park VIP Box Or Suite?

The average private suite could come with a seating capacity of 12 to 20 people. As for a Truist Park VIP box or suite like the champions suite, this suite can seat up to as many as 32 people.