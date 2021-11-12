True Reviews About Winchester Gun Safe

Generally, gun collectors know about the Winchester gun safe. The brand is quite old and famous for providing protection to firearms and other stored valuables. People who have guns are suggested to keep them in the gun safe for family security. Plus, designed to ban the access of any unauthorized person.

Winchester as a Brand

If you are a newbie, then you have so many questions in your head. Well, before clearing your doubts, let me walk you through the brand. The brand has been delivering quality security products since 1866. However, as time passes, many things have changed. But one thing which is still the same is the commitment to quality.

The brand started its journey in New Haven, Connecticut, and was once recognized for the biggest stock owner, Oliver Winchester. The brand’s everlasting efforts stimulated Oliver Winchester to earn the memorable title called “The American Legend.” Just a small company now has a huge name and is dealing in many other products including, binoculars, knives, copes, and gun safes.

In 2012, the company worked more on safe designs for creating better steel gauges. Plus, they have built robust customer service showing up on their website.

Have a Look at the Reviews

Burglary Protection

People investing in Winchester gun safe have experienced high security. It’s because of its thick material, which is hard to break off. They are made up of 12 gauge or thicker steel having dead-locking bolts, pry-resistant tabs, and strong door jambs.

Fire Protection

Another review about the Winchester gun safes is its fire resisting feature, which is up to 1400 degrees Fahrenheit. Time can vary from 45 minutes to 2.5 hours, depending on the safe you are buying. The brand focuses on using thicker fireboard layers that keep the valuables safe. The safes also use a heat-expandable seal in all the security doors. In case of fire, these doors expand 6 times to their original size. Plus, the contents of the safe are highly safe against smoke & heat.

Customization

Few people recommend Winchester guns if they want to go for a customized option. Here, the customer gets a chance to adjust according to their needs. Moreover, this is the only brand that allows customers to add on accessories such as lights, bolt-down kits, door panel organizers, etc.

Warranty

When I heard about the Winchester safes for sale, then I didn’t think twice. Why? It’s because of the features and the warranty. The warranty is for a limited period; however, the brand covers defects if they occur and doesn’t make delays. This customer service is the most important one which you get at Winchester. Plus, one can go ahead with the replacement or repair if the damage is due to burglary or fire. The locking mechanism covers a 2 year warranty period and can be extended over 5 years by paying an extra cost.

Price

They are budget-friendly yet offer quality; that’s why the most sellable gun safe in 2021. The ratings are more positive, and people have kept out over 10 years as feature durability.