Traveling With Pets Made Easy: A Guide to Pet-Friendly Rental Cars

Everybody loves to travel and make big road trips down the mountains and oceans, but what about your furry little friends? With their precious little hearts and fuzzy skin, you have to take them with you. Unless you have an RV to make a road trip, you need a proper vehicle that is robust, safe, and comfortable to be enjoyable for both you and your pet. Unfortunately, many people don’t own a good road trip car, so the best option is to rent one. However, you must choose pet-friendly rental cars so you and your animal friends can be safe and sound.

So, what car rental companies allow dogs in the US? Let’s find out in detail.

Avis Car Rental

If you are ready for an adventurous road with a straight line and cross-country driving, you must check out Avis Car Rental. Their pickup trucks are pet friendly, so you and your pup can enjoy chasing ducks together. But do tell the company representative about your pet and that you are taking it.

The best part is you don’t need to put a crate for your pet while driving, and you can do unlimited miles on the rented car from Avis. A word of advice, when you reach your destination after completing your road trip, make sure to clean and vacuum the car to get rid of hair and smell. If you forget, get ready to get a significant page bill.

Alamo Rent a Car

This is one of the easiest and quick car rental services in the USA, offering agentless and free skip-to-the-counter service. This way, you can get your car immediately; before you know it, you are on the road. However, does this car rental company from the US allow dogs? They surely do. Alamo is very happy to let your four-legged friend enjoy a trip with you down the road.

Before you give back the vehicle, make sure to clean it up thoroughly to avoid bad smells and fur all over the place. Then, enjoy a pet-friendly road trip and go the distance.

Enterprise Rent Car

If you want to hire a car to make a road trip with your dog with no questions asked, then there is no better service than Enterprise Rent a Car. Of course, they will not ask questions about your dog or how many dogs travel with you. However, they have an extensive fleet of cars and a lot of locations to reach out to you.

Whether you hire a Lambo to attend a fancy gala or a SUV to see the mountains, you must crate your dogs. With Enterprise Rent a Car, too, you must clean up the car of hair and smell before handing it back. So, be wise and clean to save extra dollars on cleaning bills.

Dollar Car Rental

What if you are introvert and uncomfortable talking about your dog but still need to make that road trip you have been dreaming about? And want to know what rental car companies allow pets in the US? Dollar Car Rental service has the answer to your problems. First, the company will not ask about your dog or whether he will join you. Further, you don’t need to put your friend in a crate because how can you enjoy the beach sunset without your friend alongside you?

However, you have to clean your mess before handing it over to avoid extra charges. So, save some money for your next adventure.

Budget Car Rental

Are you still looking for which rental car companies allow budget-friendly pets in the US? The best option is Budget Car Rental. They will help you save some money on the road. Moreover, you don’t need a crate for your furry friends, but they better have some grooming.

Before you hand over the car on your return, avoid the mistake of not cleaning it because it will neutralize your budget with a cleaning fee.

RealCar NYC

With a commitment to providing a comfortable and stress-free experience for both clients and their furry companions, RealCar NYC ensures a memorable journey through the city for all.

What sets them apart from other rental services is their focus on being pet-friendly. They understand that pets are a crucial part of many people’s lives and provide a range of comfortable and safe vehicles for pets to travel in. Whether you need a car for a road trip with your furry friend or just a quick ride around the city, RealCar NYC has got you covered.

National Car Rental

If you plan to rent a car for your road trip, why not go with a style with your hairy friend? Instead of renting a mama’s sedan, go for a convertible or another luxury car for a perfect getaway. Then, let your pup enjoy this car inside the crate. And, before you hand over the keys, get all the hair and smell out and fresh, clean air in unless you are ready to pay for hefty cleaning charges.

Now you know which car rental companies allow pets in the US? Here are some tips to make your trip memorable with your pet on your side.

Do inform your car rental company about your furry companion that will join you on this trip. Research rental car companies thoroughly and select the one that offers pet-friendly cars.

If you are hiring a truck or a hatchback, ask the rental company for a safety grille in the cargo for your dog. This safety grille will keep your dog from distracting you and spreading hair all over the car. Some companies offer double grilles that separate your luggage and your pet. That is a better option that saves your Fido from getting hurt on an abrupt brake.

·If a grille is not an option and your rental company doesn’t provide one, make other dog safety arrangements. A better way is to use a kennel or dog carrier for the road. However, your dog might like to feel the air on his face. In that case, using a harness for the dog’s safety is mandatory.

Don’t let your pets roam free in the rental car because they can distract you, which is dangerous. This way, you can avoid hairy and other messes in the car.

f you can spend a little more for the safety and pleasure of your trip, get a set of waterproof seat covers to avoid the mess.

Always bring food and water for your dog with you. A new taste of food or water can make your dog sick.

Conclusion

We all love making that dreamy road trip down the mountains and beaches we have been planning our whole lives. But, if you have pets, you cannot trust any other to care for them while you are on the road. So, the best way is to keep your furry friends with you.

If you are ready for your road trip and looking for a rental company that is okay with your pets to tag along, then our top picks of rental companies listed above can help you choose. Then, after hiring the car, follow the above guidelines to make your trip memorable with your pet.