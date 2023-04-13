Transport: Which Way to go?

In recent years, there’s been a significant development in both airfreight and road freight. What drives these developments? How are advancements in technology influencing transport and parcel delivery? Let’s dive into these topics and have a look at the ever changing world of consumer demand and how transport companies strive to meet all demands.

Era of drones?

One of the most significant developments in airfreight has been the use of drones for delivery. Drones have the potential to revolutionize the way goods are transported, particularly for short distances.

Already utilized for security tasks, drones also have the potential to tackle the last mile problem in logistics. Many have dubbed drones the solution to the last mile problem. Issues surrounding the last mile problem include getting goods delivered in remote areas, or delivering a truck load of beer to a bar in old and narrow streets in European cities.

While drone technology is still in its infancy, there is no doubt that it will play a critical role in the future of airfreight. Time will tell if drones will be able to solve some of these last mile issues, or if they are best used in different settings.

Electric flying

Another development worth mentioning in airfreight is the use of electric planes. Electric planes have the potential to reduce carbon emissions significantly, making air travel more environmentally friendly.

Several companies are investing in research on how to achieve a greater radius of electric planes. If electric planes manage to achieve a similar action radius, for a similar or even lower price than conventional jet engines we can expect to see more electric airplanes flying overhead.

Developments on the road

In the automotive sector, the use of self-driving vehicles has been a development that many of us must be familiar with. After all, many cars sold to consumers already have semi-autonomous driving functions built in. But when it comes to trucks and vans, technological breakthroughs follow each with a quick pace.

Trucks that can self-drive have the potential to change the transportation industry forever, and especially in long-distance routes. This type of truck is equipped with technology that will allow them to drive autonomously, without the need for a human driver. Even though a truck might be able to drive itself autonomously across a whole country, legislators still struggle with finding suitable regulations that guarantee safety while not hindering economic development.

Eco fuels

The use of eco-friendly fuels for trucks is another development currently influencing the world of logistics. As transportation companies work towards reducing their carbon footprint, many have started using alternative fuels like biodiesel, ethanol and compressed natural gas (CNG) to power their fleets. These fuels can help companies comply with government regulations on lowering CO2 emissions, and it can help cut down costs.

Despite these developments, both airfreight and road freight still face significant challenges. One of the most significant challenges is the need to optimize delivery times while keeping costs low. Freight transport is a costly operation, and companies must find ways to reduce transportation costs without compromising delivery times or quality.