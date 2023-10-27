How to Translate Video into English Online in 2023

YouTube is one of the most popular video platforms, with over a billion online videos. However, the main problem is the language barrier.

On YouTube, you will find video content in almost every language; the main issue appears when you have to watch a video in a different language.

For Example, if you’re someone who speaks English and want to watch a video in Turkish, you will not understand a single word in that video.

Although YouTube can automatically generate the CC Caption for the video, but reading subtitles while watching the video will not allow you to enjoy the video properly.

However, there is a solution to this problem, and that solution is an Online Video Translator. A Video Translator online allows users to translate video into any desired language for free.

In this guide, we will introduce the best video translator online, allowing you to translate any video into any desired language. Ensure to read this guide till the end to find out more.

Why do we need a video translator?

Why we need to translate video online? Translating video into other languages allows users to break the language barriers and understand wider content on YouTube.

For instance, if you want to take a lecture on YouTube, but that Lecture is only available in Spanish, you can use an online video translation tool to translate that video into English.

Nowadays, many content creators use free online video translator to create videos in different languages to reach more views on platforms like YouTube.

Here are some advantages of having a free video translator online:

A video translator allows you to translate the video into any language, including English

Automatically generate captions for your video in different languages

Makes it more easy for users to understand the video

Saves time by translating video quickly

After reading the advantages of free online video language translator, you will know why we need an auto-translate video online tool.

However, converting video into a desired language is not that simple. First, you have to find the right tool, and then you should learn how to use that video translator. With the wrong tool and lack of learning about that tool you will face a lot of problems while translating your video.

Luckily, we have just the right tool for you that will translate your video in no time, and the best part of this program is that it has a user-friendly interface, making it the best tool for beginners.

How to Translate Video into English Online？

HitPaw Online AI Video Translator is the best video translator available. With its AI Technology, users can easily translate their video in multiple languages for free.

This tool supports over 11 languages, including English, Chinese, French, Russian, Italian and more. The best part of this online YouTube video translator is that it doesn’t lower the resolution of the video while converting the video into other languages.

Due to its AI Technology, it provides an easy-to-use interface, making it one of the best online YouTube video translation tools for beginners.

HitPaw also provides a Text Speech & Speech to Text tool, allowing users to create speeches from text in multiple languages.

This tool provides 2-free video translation trials, but if you want to enjoy unlimited video translations, you must purchase its premium package. It offers multiple packages: Weekly, Monthly and Yearly.

Key Features

Translate video to English Subtitles online free

Support multiple video formats, including MP4 and more

Doesn’t lower the video quality and provides an HD video output

Helps you create speeches from just text in multiple languages

Support over 11 languages, including English, Chinese and French

Allows you to directly upload YouTube videos through Link

Allows you to download a video in MP4 format

How to translate a video online by using HitPaw Online AI Video Translator?

Here’s the steps to learning how to translate online videos to English by using HitPaw. Ensure to follow the steps below so you won’t screw up.

To translate the video to Arabic online, launch any web browser, go to the HitPaw Online AI Video Translator official site, and click the Translate Video Now button to start the process.

Then open the new Tab and Go to YouTube. Copy the URL of the video you want to translate.

Navigate to the HitPaw interface and paste the URL you copied from YouTube. You can also use the drop and drag feature to translate a video online.

Now, choose the language you want to convert your video into. Click on the target language option, and all the available languages will appear on your screen. Select any language and click on the Translate button.

Wait for the process to complete, and once the online translator video process is complete, click on the download video button to download the translated video on your PC.

FQAs

1. How can I download the translated video?

Follow the instructions given below to download the translated video online free.

First, translate the video into any language using HitPaw Online Video Language translator.

Once you have successfully translate online video to English, select the Translated video option at the top.

Now click on the Download Video button

The video will start downloading on your PC in MP4 format.

The free version of HitPaw allows you to translate and download 2 free videos. If you want unlimited downloading, you must purchase its Premium package for $24.99 Per Month.

2. Can I edit subtitles?

Yes, with HitPaw Online AI video translator, you can edit the subtitles before downloading the translated video. After successfully translating the video, this program provides a Preview interface. You can easily edit the translated subtitle according to your needs on that interface.

3. How many languages does HitPaw Online AI Video Translator support?

Currently, HitPaw supports over 11 languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, German, French, Chinese (Mandarin) and Chinese ( Cantonese). If you need more languages, like translate English video to Hindi Online, contact HitPaw support through email, and they will consider adding that language to their tool as soon as possible.

Conclusion

If you want to break the language barrier, you must need an Online Video Translator. A Subtitle online translator video allows users to convert YouTube or any video into the desired language in minutes.

These tool uses AI technology to translate the video into any language. In this guide, we have told you why you must translate video free online and how to do it.

We all know that hundreds of translators are available online, but the best among them is HitPaw Online AI Video Translator. This tool is the best because it offers an easy-to-use interface allowing beginners to translate video into any language.

Further, this tool provides over 11 languages, including English, Chinese, Russian and French. If you want to translate the video to Arabic online, then contact HitPaw support to add Arabic language to their list.