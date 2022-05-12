Translate any PDF, Word Document, Excel, PowerPoint Online From Start to Finish.

DocTranslator is an online document translation software that lets you translate up to 2,000 words for free without any language restrictions. It lets you translate such common languages as English to Spanish, English to German or English to French. You can also use less common combinations such as Taiwanese to Indonesian or Norwegian to Swedish. If you need to translate more than 2,000 words, a low-cost premium plan is applied, costing $0.004/word. Unlike other translation services that charge you for monthly subscriptions, with DocTranslator, you pay only for the words you translate. The quality of translations is another aspect that makes this free translation software better than other online services. There is no need to worry about the file type you use to translate. DocTranslator translates Excel Spreadsheets, PowerPoint Presentations, Adobe InDesign .IMDL files.

That’s the general overview. Now, let’s dig into the details.

DocTranslation offers more than most online translation tools can provide you with. It uses artificial intelligence, which allows you to do translations that can sound as good as the texts translated by a human.

By using DocTranslation, you can get your text translated into more than 100 languages for free. Do you need to get your copy translated into one, two, or dozens of languages? The service lets you get it all done in an instant. It lets you translate texts from English to Spanish, English to German, or English to French. Suppose you are interested in making some less common translations, like translation from Taiwanese to Indonesian or Norwegian to Swedish. In that case, you may also feel free to rely on the DocTranslation services. You can get any translation done for free, without any language restrictions.

The service is free for documents containing 2,000 words. The premium plan is applied if you need to translate a longer text copy. The paid version costs less than most software charges. Unlike other services, you pay only for the services you need. Thus, the plan costs 0.004/word.

Translating texts with the help of online translation software gives you many advantages compared to using the services of translation agencies. Besides the money matters, you get a quality translation of text instantly delivered to you. There is no need to wait until the software provides you with the translation made in the chosen language. DocTranslator translates as you write or copy and paste your copy. The machine learning algorithm and artificial intelligence constantly improve the quality of the translation services and provide you with a high-quality translation that can easily compete with the translations delivered by translation agencies.

Another big advantage of using DocTranslator is that the software is compatible with many popular file formats, including Word files and PDF documents. Besides, you may also feel free to translate Excel Spreadsheets, PowerPoint Presentations, or even Adobe InDesign .IMDL files.

All that it takes to translate your text is to follow these quick steps:

Create a free account at https://dashboard.doctranslator.com/register

Upload your file.

Select the language pair.

Pay the balance if your text is longer than 2,000 words.

Download the automatic translation.

That’s pretty much it! You may feel free to use the translation on your website for your marketing campaign or other purposes.

Give it a try DocTranslation! The service is available for free!