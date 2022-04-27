Transform Your Apartment with These 11 Clever Hacks

Do you find yourself getting bored with your apartment? You may feel like there isn’t anything you can do to change the environment. Don’t worry! With these simple yet clever hacks, you can transform your apartment into a cozy space that you’ll love to spend time at.

As you’ll soon discover, most of these hacks require little effort, but they pay off big. You might find apartment life and space small or restrictive in terms of space, but when you implement these helpful hacks, you can maximize your living space and make it one you’re happy to come home to.

11 Apartment Hacks to Get You Started

1. Always Get Permission First

Your landlord might not love the idea of you trying out different hacks in the apartment. But if you get their permission beforehand and offer to do as much of the work as possible, they might be willing to let you go ahead with it.

Some landlords are happy to let their tenants make changes to the place in order to keep them around a little longer, and some are even happy to permit you to make changes so long as you use certain types of products or materials.

If your landlord is unsure what would be best for your apartment, offer them a list of ideas and take it from there. But greenlighting your project without permission could have unintended consequences. So it’s always better to ask first.

2. Get Creative with Art Pieces

When you live in an apartment, you may feel like you have little space. One way to make your apartment look a little bigger is by adding art in unlikely places.

For example, if you have a small bathroom, try putting some art on the back of the door or near the mirror. It will make your bathroom seem larger and more open.

3. Eliminate Unsightly Dirty Grout

Did you know that if you don’t clean your grout, dirt and bacteria will build up there?

Cleaning grout might seem like a real pain; you have to scrub with a toothbrush or get on your hands and knees to clean it. While many products are available on the market specifically designed to clean stained grout, one amazing and easily accessible homemade solution is to use baking soda with vinegar to get grout tidy again.

To make the solution, mix 1 cup of baking soda with 1 cup of vinegar in a bowl. Apply the mixture to the grout lines with a brush. Let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it away with a wet sponge. This is an easy way to keep your grout looking clean and polished.

4. Add Decals to Your Walls

This is another great solution for apartments that don’t have much wall space. If your walls are creamy-white and you want to add color without painting, decals are a great option. There are so many different decals that will suit any aesthetic taste (and budget). You can find geometric shapes, quotes, or even just a pop of color to match your decor.

5. Build Customized Kitchen Shelves

Do you find yourself running out of storage space in your kitchen? It’s a common inconvenience for many renters. But there’s great news! You can build your own portable shelving system to accommodate your needs.

If you’re handy with tools and basic carpentry, you can create shelves that don’t require attaching them to the wall. And best of all, you can take them with you if you ever move.

6. Hang Your Décor on Plywood

The next time you want to put up a mirror or other hangable décor, don’t risk tearing up the walls. Instead, use plywood in their place. Simply use a piece of plywood to hang decorations to your heart’s content.

You can even paint it whatever color matches your room or leave it unfinished for a rustic feel that matches modern design aesthetics. It’s perfect for renters who are looking to make their apartments more personal without making permanent changes.

7. Replace Your Straight Shower Curtain Rod with a Curved One

A curved shower curtain rod will help you create more space in your bathroom and is perfect for anyone who might have a small space. Plus, it’s easier to store because it doesn’t take up as much room.

8. Brighten Your Space with a Fresh Coat of Paint

Changing your wall colors might sound intimidating, but the effort is well worth the reward. A fresh coat of paint will allow you to make your space more personal and inviting. Just be sure to get your landlord’s permission first.

If you need some ideas, places like Pinterest are chock-full of unique and innovative décor ideas to help you get started.

9. Say Goodbye to Ugly Wallpaper

Removing wallpaper can be a daunting task. The thought of getting it all off without damaging the walls is enough to turn some people away from the project. But you don’t have to worry about that anymore.

There are plenty of products on the market that make it easier for you to remove wallpaper. After you’ve removed the wallpaper, substitute that area with modern art, fresh paint, rollers, stencils, drawings or paintings.

10. Make the Most of Hooks

Hooks are another deceptively simple hack that goes a long way towards freeing up some much-needed space in your apartment. Get creative with the things you hang, whether it’s pictures, art, pots, pans, or anything else hangable-friendly.

11. Let the Natural Light In

This might sound simple, but the effects of natural light are too many to overlook. Not only will it make your apartment space feel cozier and more welcoming, but natural light is shown to lift moods and brighten the atmosphere around you.