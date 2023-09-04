Trade Ideas Coupon Code

Trade Ideas is popular for a good reason. The site features one of the market’s most advanced and intuitive stock screeners. With their robust toolset that took years to develop, a discount code can help. Use the coupon code MODEST15 to save 15% off now.

The screener on Trade Ideas lets you filter through thousands of stocks to find opportunities matching your criteria. You can screen by metrics like volume, price, volatility, and performance over various time frames. Trade Ideas makes spotting potential runners, breakouts, and reversals simple.

Traders of all experience levels will benefit from this game-changing suite of tools. With Trade Ideas, you’ll have an edge in the market. Their proprietary data algorithms and market analysis software are unmatched.

Take advantage of our special 15% off coupon and leverage Trade Ideas to make smarter, faster trading decisions. Your portfolio will thank you. For more information on Trade Ideas, here is a comprehensive Trade Ideas review.

What Is Trade Ideas?

Trade Ideas is an innovative stock analysis and scanning platform for active traders. This highly flexible software combines an artificial intelligence engine with your customizable scans to uncover profitable trading opportunities.

Trade Ideas offers pre-formatted built-in scans to get you started. You can then tweak these to your needs by adding or removing filters based on stock price, volume, performance, fundamentals, and more.

The AI component, called Holly, analyzes millions of potential trades to find the best setups according to your trading style. Whether you prefer swing, day, or position trading, Trade Ideas has you covered.

In addition to the excellent scanning features, Trade Ideas provides educational resources to help you take full advantage of the platform. Video tutorials, blog posts, and strategy guides offer tips for configuring your scans and interpreting the results.

While the plethora of options may seem daunting initially, with some practice, Trade Ideas can become an indispensable tool for active traders looking to improve their results. The combination of advanced screening capabilities, AI analytics, and a flexible interface gives you an edge in today’s dynamic markets.

Trade Ideas Features

Trade Ideas features next-level tools for professional day traders. With Trade Ideas, you get:

Holly AI: Holly AI, Trade Ideas’ AI system, scans through stocks using your pre-set trading strategies to make real trades for you.

Charts: Access 10 or 20 live charts simultaneously, depending on your plan. Add price alerts right on the charts.

Pre-Built Stock Scans: Trade Ideas’ stock scanner has customizable and ready-made scans so new users can start scanning fast.

The Oddsmaker: Premium users use the Oddsmaker tool to backtest strategies and visually see the probabilities.

Brokerage Plus: Trade Ideas Brokerage Plus lets pro traders automate strategies and trading using live data.

Trade Ideas Chat Room: The TI chat room allows free discussion from 9 am to 3 pm EST. Ask questions and get advice from more experienced traders.

TI University: Whether you’re new to trading or looking to improve your skills, TI University has instructional videos and courses for you. Learn trading fundamentals or advanced techniques.

Real-Time Stock Racing: This feature provides an interactive tracking of stock performance. Watch lists let you easily monitor stocks that interest you.

The Market Explorer: Quickly scan the market without configuring scans. Find trading opportunities in seconds based on AI and algorithms. Great for new traders wanting to start fast.

Simulated Trading: Practice your trading strategies without risking real money. TI’s simulated trading works with the platform’s idea-generation tools to help maximize your advantage.

One-Click Trading: Trade quickly with just one click. Place trades directly within any chart window.

News: Stay on top of the latest news about your stocks. Access news stories within the single stock window.

Compare Count Window: Visually compare two strategies side by side in real-time. See how often each strategy triggers.

Channel Bar: Choose from premade layouts for channels like Premarket, After Hours, Social, Crypto, and Volume.

Full Quote Windows: View indicators showing a stock’s price range for the last hour, week, or year. See where the price currently sits within those ranges at a glance.

Trade Ideas Pricing

Trade Ideas offers two straightforward subscription plans to choose from. Both are offered monthly or annually.

Standard Plan ($84/month, $999/year): This standalone platform gives you access to 10 charts, 10 price alerts, and visual trade assistance.

Trade Ideas Premium ($167/month $1,999/year): Trade Ideas Premium provides 20 charts, 20 price alerts, AI robo-advisor Holly, and access to Brokerage Plus.

Signing up annually results in major cost savings. Apply our special coupon code, MODEST15, to save an extra 15% on either plan.

Who is Trade Ideas Best For?

Trade Ideas is ideal for several types of traders seeking a powerful yet easy-to-use trading platform.

Day Traders: Trade Ideas provides day traders with real-time data and analytics to make quick decisions. The platform offers in-depth charts, alerts, and AI-powered scans to identify opportunities based on price action and volatility.

Swing Traders: For swing traders looking to capture short-term price trends, Trade Ideas’ technical tools, custom scans, and charting features make it easy to spot potential setups. The platform provides an ideal environment for developing and testing trading strategies based on market fluctuations.

Algorithmic Traders: Trade Ideas’ Brokerage Plus integration and ability to automate complex trading strategies appeal to algorithmic traders. The platform gives you the functionality to build, test, and deploy algorithms powered by real-time data.

Investors Using AI: Trade Ideas’ Holly AI provides automated trade suggestions and helps optimize strategies. The various Holly AI versions leverage artificial intelligence to analyze the markets and alert you to high-probability trades.

Traders Seeking Education: Trade Ideas offers an extensive education through TI University. The platform also provides a community chat room where traders can connect and learn from each other. The knowledge shared on Trade Ideas will help fast-track your learning on other platforms, including but not limited to EdgeWonk, TrendSpider, and Jigsaw Trading.

Busy Traders: For traders with busy schedules or those who can’t dedicate their full attention to the markets throughout the trading day, Trade Ideas’ AI-powered scanner does the heavy lifting for you.

Trade Ideas Pros and Cons

Trade Ideas is an advanced stock screener and trading platform with some notable pros and cons to consider before signing up.

Pros

State-of-the-Art Analytical Tools: Benefit from advanced analytical tools that provide deep market insights, facilitating informed trading choices and successful strategy implementation.

Real-time Idea Exchange: Engage in a live chatroom to share and discuss trading ideas with fellow traders, fostering collaboration and diverse perspectives.

Educational Resources: Access training videos and tutorials that offer valuable learning opportunities, enhancing trading skills and knowledge.

Cons

Elevated Costs: Navigate higher fees that could impact overall profitability, particularly for frequent traders or those with limited capital, necessitating careful cost-benefit analysis.

Limited Chart Indicators: Experience restrictions in available chart indicators, potentially limiting comprehensive technical analysis and strategy formulation.

Less Suited for Novice Traders: The platform’s complexity might pose challenges for beginners, lacking user-friendliness and tailored educational resources, potentially impeding learning curves.

Trade Ideas Overview

Trade Ideas is an advanced stock scanning and automated trading platform designed for active day traders. With Trade Ideas, you can access real-time data and powerful scanning tools to find the best intraday trading opportunities. The built-in AI provides automated trade alerts and suggestions based on your personal trading criteria. You can also backtest your strategies before going live to determine the viability.

Trade Ideas is not cheap, especially if you’re starting trading. However, for active traders, the cost may be worth it, considering how much time the platform can save you in scanning for and analyzing trades.

The tools and features are extensive, so new users should take time to learn the platform before using real money. You can try Trade Ideas for $84/month for the standard plan or $167/month for the premium plan, but if you sign up now, you can get 15% off with the code MODEST15.

For new traders, take advantage of the free trial to learn the ropes before diving in. Experienced traders can get 15% off a subscription with the MODEST15 coupon code. Click here to get started with Trade Ideas today.

