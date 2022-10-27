Trade Capitol Review – Low-cost Online Trading 

QUICK FACTS

Minimum Account Deposit: $0

Products: Stocks, Crypto, Forex, Bonds, Mutual Funds, ETFs, and Commodities

Fees: zero for stocks, less than $1 per contract fee for options trades

Trade Capitol’s Top Benefits

Trade Capitol offers several unique perks to attract different types of traders and investors. The following are the main attributes that distinguish Trade Capitol from other online trading platforms.

Lower fees and margin interest rates

Trade Capitol is one of the few brokerages championing low-cost online investing. Apart from its zero commissions policy for stock trading, the broker has eliminated several standard trading fees, including account minimums, checking, and inactivity fees. Besides, Trade Capitol leverages a per-contract pricing strategy that allows traders access to a range of products with lower margin interest rates.

Vast selection of asset classes

This Trade Capitol ‘s commitment to flexibility is also quite evident in its robust portfolio. It offers a broader selection of trading instruments for different types of traders. Their portfolio features several conventional assets, new asset classes, and other unique offerings for beginner investors and seasoned long-term traders.

User-friendly trading platforms

Trade Capitol also boasts highly intuitive desktop and web-based trading platforms. The programs support robust tools and functions that allow you to do much more from a single integrated account.

Overview

Trade Capitol is a relatively new entrant into the increasingly expanding online trading frontier. However, it has constantly innovated its practices and policies to meet the demands of beginners, casual traders, and active institutional investors. Here are the primary advantages and disadvantages of Trade Capitol to keep in mind.

Pros

Lower fees and margin interest rates

A vast selection of investment products

User-friendly trading platforms

Excellent trade execution

Rich investor education programming

Cons

The mobile application is still in the development stage

Trade Capitol ‘s services are not global

What Are the Trading Costs on Trade Capitol?

While Trade Capitol has a reputation as a low-cost brokerage, you must know the applicable fees and margin interest rates before placing any orders on the platform. Nevertheless, Trade Capitol does not charge account minimums, checking charges, domestic wire transfers, and inactivity fees.

Stock trading on Trade Capitol is exempted from fees or commissions. Besides, options trades are subject to a standard per contract fee of less than $1. Thanks to Trade Capitol ‘s per-contract-based pricing mechanism, they boast some of the industry’s most competitive margin interest rates. Check their fee calculator to find out what your trades will cost.

Product Offerings

Trade Capitol is home to robust online investment opportunities, accessible to all traders and investors regardless of your level. This broker features a vast selection of asset categories for both short-term and long-term investors. This broker’s product offerings comprise a range of all the standard asset classes and other unique investments with fixed return prospects.

The supported asset classes on Trade Capitol include the following.

Stocks

Forex

ETFs

Crypto

Bonds

Mutual Funds

Commodities

Trade Capitol ‘s portfolio features long and short stocks, municipal bonds, corporate bonds, treasury bonds, hundreds of currency pairs, and all the leading cryptocurrencies. Traders also have access to an incredible selection of exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and commodities.

Trading Platforms and Technology

You can use Trade Capitol ‘s desktop version or web-based platform to create an account and trade. The platforms integrate nearly similar tools and functions that streamline the overall trading experience. Although some procedures are pre-built, you will also find several customizable tools to personalize the trading experience.

Trade Capitol ‘s desktop and web-based versions are ideal for professional trading, but they also incorporate simplistic interfaces for ease of use by novices. Users can access robust trading tools and functions, including charting, drawing tools, technical analysis, asset screeners, calculators, price alerts, multi-leg options, research, and news.

Technology

Trade Capitol ‘s trading platforms use smart-routing software to execute trades at the best available prices in the market promptly. That ensures superior order execution regardless of the volume and frequency of your transactions.

Who is Trade Capitol Best Dor?

Trade Capitol shines with lower fees and margin interest rates, user-friendly trading platforms, and a vast selection of asset classes. It also offers rich educational resources. Trade Capitol is mainly recommended for beginners and passive retail traders. However, active institutional investors can also leverage its low-cost offerings to maximize their earnings.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.