Top Whiskey Glasses For Your Home Bar

In the current state of the world, many of us are spending much more time at home. And for those with a taste for spirits, like whiskey, that makes getting a good drink a bit more complicated. There’s a famous quote by Charles Bukowski that says, “That’s the problem with drinking, I thought, as I poured myself a drink. If something terrible happens, you drink in an attempt to forget; if something good happens, you drink to celebrate; and if nothing happens, you drink to make something happen. ”

Your liquor is up to snuff; there’s only one necessary addition: glassware. Many cocktails are about presentation, and if you enjoy liquor like whiskey, rum, or brandy, there’s no better option for serving them than whiskey glasses. Whiskey glasses also have an attractive appeal to them and will enhance the look of your home bar. As you’ve developed a natural affinity for the spirit, you realize it should be consumed in only the top whiskey glasses. Your question, “What is the best whiskey glass in the world?” “How do I choose the best whiskey glasses?”

To the layman, glass is glass. But a seasoned imbiber understands that having a stiff drink is much more than just a means of getting tipsy. It’s a complete sensory experience. And each part makes a difference in said experience, including the heft of the glass in your hand, the appearance of the spirit sloshing about, the aromas the drink evokes, and the evolving flavours from the moment the drink hits your lips until you swallow it, and — of course — that warm and fuzzy feeling of cultivating the perfect buzz. The glassware you select can make a pretty immense difference in all of that. Proper scotch glasses are an essential part of any home barware collection. While other spirits, such as vodka and tequila, can be poured into any old tumbler, authentic scotch traditionally calls for something more upscale. There’s actual definable science behind some of it—like glasses shaped to open up the bouquet of a single malt scotch, those that eliminate the harshness of ethanol evaporating from a spirit, and even ones made to keep the oils on your skin from contaminating your liquor of choice. Pick the wrong glass, and your drinking endeavour might suffer for many reasons. Pick the right one, and it can elevate the whole experience. Whatever you pick for your poison, a glass can change your whole drinking experience. Some are designed to highlight the spirit, while others are versatile enough for cocktails, neat pours, and beyond. To help you picture it, here are some whiskey glass sets we like quite a lot to round out your home bar setup. From classic-looking options to geometric works of art, form-oriented to experience-first designs, each will help you pour one out with panache.

Glencairn Crystal Whiskey Glass:These Glencairn crystal whiskey glasses are beloved by whiskey drinkers as they concentrate the aromas—something a rocks glass does not. Each 6-ounce glass shows off the spirit’s colour and smell. Sculpted unique whiskey glass:It is art personified in barware and one of the special whiskey glasses. Not only is it perfect for sipping some classic Kentucky rye, but it’s also shaped to fit any hand comfortably. It’s one-of-a-kind, just like the art hanging on your walls. Classic Double Old-Fashioned Rocks Glass: The Buckman Glass A classic approach is never wrong when it comes to enjoying whiskey, after all. This Buckman-style glass has everything you need in a whiskey glass. You can enjoy your spirits neat, on the rocks, or even with a mixer. Dragon Diamond Whiskey Glasses: The unique shape of the glass helps aerate your drink as it is poured or swirled into the vessel. It rests at a 50-degree angle that’s both anti-rocking and spill-proof. The Experience whiskey glass: The glass holds 4 ounces and is wider than the traditional tasting glass. This opening is designed to amplify the aromas and flavour characters of the spirit. Golf Ball Whiskey Glass: This has an almost snifter-like shape on the top, which enhances the whiskey flavour by trapping the aroma on top, while the rounded bottom allows the glass to be fully cupped in your hand to warm it up. IITTALA ULTIMA THULE FOOTED ON THE ROCKS GLASS: Their exceptional appearance and construction certainly set them apart. They also have the bonus of feet that elevate the glasses off of surfaces, thus helping to avoid the issue of condensation on your bar top. Libbey Signature Kentucky Bourbon Trail Whiskey Glasses: These are the official glasses of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which is probably all that needs to be said. Made from ClearFire glass, they are thin but hearty and feature a wide bowl so you can swirl while you sip. The shape also tapers toward the top to help you soak in aromas.