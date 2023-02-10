Top Tips for Taking Care of a Puppy

Bringing a puppy into a household will require plenty of preparation and modification. You will need to be emotionally ready to accept a new pet and make it a part of your family. On top of that, raising a puppy will come with an array of responsibilities such as training, proper feeding, regular check-ups and home modification to make the pup feel welcome and loved. Providing your new four-legged friend with all the love and care it deserves is imperative, and here’s how you can do it without any fuss.

Create a safe space

A safe environment is of the essence when you bring a puppy to your home. The animal will go through separation anxiety after being detached from the mother, so you should create a safe and comfortable environment for its development. Set up a nook for the puppy to sleep, play and rest. Buy an array of toys, place a bed for the dog to sleep in and teach the pup that it’s the place that belongs to it and will always be the one spot in the home where no one else will invade.

Provide proper food

Healthy nutrition is vital for every pet, but it’s even more crucial when they’re still a baby. Proper food will help the dog grow strong bones and a healthy immune system. Puppies cannot eat the same food as adult dogs, so choose adequate nutrition. If unsure of what to feed the doggo, consult a vet. Aside from knowing what food to give the pup, don’t forget to feed it at least four times a day until the dog is three months old. Cut down to three times a day until it reaches six months, and provide two meals a day from then onwards.

Train them and treat them

Every dog needs to know basic behaviour rules. The sooner you start training the puppy, the better. Like babies, puppies will learn more efficiently and acquire knowledge at a young age. So, teach the puppy basic obedience rules. For every task that the pup does well, offer them a treat. You can order healthy dog treats online and have them delivered to your home. Choose salmon and lamb freeze-dried raw treats, carob and ginger, coconut chia and flaxseed, or turmeric treats. Offer your doggo healthy bite-size, training and reward dog treats to promote learning and healthy growth.

Schedule regular vet visits

Do you go to the doctor for regular check-ups? Much like humans, pets need to have regular health checks. Find a good local vet to perform a full-body check on the puppy and give it the necessary vaccination shots. During the initial vet visit, arrange for future vaccinations so you can have a detailed plan ready. Don’t forget to ask about safe ways to control external and internal parasites. If you haven’t had a dog before, inform yourself about the first signs of illness, as well as about the best time to spay or neuter the pup.

Dog-proof the home

Once the puppy starts to feel at home, it will feel free to explore, roam everywhere, and potentially create a mess in your home. That’s why you should puppy-proof the interior to prevent accidents and breakage. Conceal all the cords because puppies love to chew on everything that comes their way. Keep small objects that the dog can swallow out of plain sight. Ideally, store them in a crate that the pup won’t be able to open. Prevent access to the bedroom, kitchen, or any other area where the puppy could create a big mess, ruin furniture with pee or poop and injure itself.

Help the puppy socialise

Spending time with other puppies and humans will help the pup become friendlier. Also, if you usually spend a lot of time with your friends or family, the dog needs to become accustomed to them. That is especially true if you plan to invite them to pet sit from time to time. When the puppy is two months old, start taking it out and invite people over to meet the little one. By the time the pup is four months old, it should already become accustomed to various people coming over. Look up socialisation classes if you don’t know how to ring positive social experiences to the doggo.

Final thoughts

Raising a puppy is like raising a child. That is especially true for people who don’t have children and will have a dog to keep them company. Therefore, you shouldn’t make the decision of buying a puppy lightly. Prepare for a slight modification of your daily routines, inform about the proper healthcare for the dog, puppy-proof the home and spend plenty of time training and looking after the little one. Having a puppy will be beyond rewarding once you see the pup grow into a happy dog that is also your best friend.