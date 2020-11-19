The Roulette wheel has been a staple at casinos forever. Now with hundreds of variations and different ways to win online, it’s easy to see why this is a casino favourite. There is something for everyone in the Roulette lobby, whether you are looking for classic gameplay or something with a more modern twist, we have done the hard work so you won’t have to.

We have scoured the internet and found our top three world class Roulette games for you to sink your teeth into and start winning big. Continue reading to see which games we have chosen and why we think they are world class.

Age of the Gods: Roulette

Using the popular theme of ancient Greek legends and myths comes this fantastic take on the classic Roulette game. You can start the game with as little as £0.10 and bet up to £1,000. Similar to the traditional game, you can bet on a single number or a combination of numbers, but for outside bets such as columns and red/black you must bet at least £1. Once you have made your picks, you just need to click spin and wait. Pay-outs will range from 1:1 to 35:1, but the main feature that makes this game world class is its bonus rounds.

Anytime you place a bet on the Age of God Roulette and it spins in, you will be taken to a three-reel slot game. Here you will get three spins of the reels which gives you the chance, depending on what symbols they land on, to win between 5x and 100x your initial stake. If that bonus isn’t enough to draw you in, the game also features a progressive jackpot of over £100,000, which can pay-out regardless of your stake. Making this game one to play for Roulette lovers around the world. The game has a Return to Player (RTP) of 94.75% – 95.73%.

Quantum Roulette

Take your gameplay through the galaxy with this modern variation of the classic game. You can start gameplay with as little as £0.20 up to £500 and have the chance to win up to 500x your initial stake on a single bet! For a standard win on a straight-up, the pay-out is 29:1, this may seem low, but the game includes bonus features more than compensate for that.

During the game, electricity will surge through random numbers before the betting round closes. Between one and five numbers can be affected and will light up. The numbers that are struck will increase their pay-out between 50x and 500x your initial stake! Extra bonuses can pop up at anytime meaning there are plenty of ways to be rewarded some massive pay-outs from this game. The game has a 97.30% RTP.

Frankie Dettori’s Jackpot Roulette

Based one of the world’s most famous jockeys, this game takes the charm of classic Roulette and boosts it to another level. You can start betting with as little as £0.10 and the standard wins are worth 35x your initial stake, with pay-outs ranging from 1:1 to 35:1.

Other than the standard pay-outs, this game includes bonuses features such as the Magic 7 Bonus Round. This will unlock a bonus game where you have the chance to pick wins from a virtual racetrack, you keep uncovering prizes until you find the word “collect” which adds all the prizes together giving you wins of up to 279x your initial bet. The game also features a progressive jackpot worth more than £110,000 which can be awarded at any time at random.

Think you have what it takes to rise to the challenge? These world class games are waiting for you to take part and win big.