Top Three SEO Blunders to Avoid When Optimizing Your Website

The sole purpose of SEO is to boost your search engine page rankings so that your website listing is more visible to users performing searches on Google or other search engines. What makes SEO not so easy is it is unique for every website. You need to deal with many factors ranging from changes in the algorithms of search engines, customer preferences, and competitor activity. In this context, it is even more vital for you to avoid making mistakes that can jeopardize your SEO results. Some of the typical SEO mistakes you need to take care to avoid are explained:

Not Getting To Know Your Audience

You can only make your website a desirable destination for visitors if you know what your audience wants. To be able to figure it out, you need to know your audience inside out. It involves understanding the demographics as well as their interests and preferences and buying behavior at a granular level. If you don’t know your audience, you will not know what appeals to them. You will also not be able to design your content marketing and advertising strategy or choose the right combination of keywords and long-tail key phrases. Keyword selection is of paramount importance for making your website SEO-friendly, according to a New York City SEO consultant.

Creating Content Not Relevant To the Audience

It may be possible to rank high for a particular keyword and drive traffic to your website, but when visitors realize that the content is not relevant, they will immediately abandon the site. A high bounce rate not only will hurt your ranking but also is a waste of your time, effort, and money. Google, as well as other search engines, are becoming smarter and can figure out the context of the content with relevance to the search intent. Therefore, irrelevant content even with the correct keywords will not be ranked high. Since your goal should be to create content that addresses the queries of the audience, it is important to make it high-quality, relevant, original, updated, and authoritative.

Not Making the User Experience Fast and Mobile-Friendly

SEO, unfortunately, is not only about the quality of the content and the relevance of keywords. It has also to do a lot with how your website performs, particularly on mobile devices that are currently generating more than half of the internet traffic. Your website design should be such that it is easy to view, navigate, and read the contents on the much smaller screen of portable devices. Apart from ensuring a good user experience in terms of content layout and quality, the site too must load quickly on mobile devices. It is important because typically, users tend to more impatient and abandon sites that don’t load quickly enough. Google also tends to favor mobile-optimized sites in its search rankings. According to Search Engine Journal, website speed is an integral part of Google’s ranking algorithm.

Conclusion

SEO is an ongoing process because the search environment is constantly changing, and there is no end to the improvements you can carry out for delivering a better experience to your audience.