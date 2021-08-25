Top Reseller Hosting Deals

In the past decade and especially in the past year and a half, online businesses have become essential. It’s an integral part of how we operate in today’s business landscape. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve had to adapt to a new way of doing business, including online communication and ordering everything with a single click from the comfort of our home.

Building sites has become easier than ever. You don’t need an expert to start a website yourself. With automated tools online and cheap web builders, you can build yourself an effective website where you can conduct your business from. Before you do that, however, you will have to buy hosting for your needs. If you’re looking for hosting resources in bulk on the cheap, resellers are the way to go.

What is Reseller Hosting?

Since the term reseller hosting won’t resonate with Internet and business newcomers, we’re going to break things down for you. To put it simply, reseller hosting is a service where you as a reseller rent services to customers while turning in profit. The resources in question are CPU, RAM, disk space, and even server bandwidth.

Other features are also available at sites such as verpex.com. The unlimited reseller hosting service offers plenty of features on a per package or per site basis. The pros behind Verpex provide a completely managed service. It offers everything from server space to hosting resources, as well as customer service if things go south. By choosing Verpex.com, resellers can even brand their customers’ cPanel which provides a more authentic and professional touch.

If you run numerous websites, reseller hosting is the perfect choice. Thanks to WHM access, you can manage separate cPanels, with your clients getting separate accounts and personal logins to manage their settings personally and with ease. By isolating your clients completely from each other, you’ll also be able to get better performance and much better protection from malware attacks.

How Does Reseller Work?

Building your own website these days is pretty easy, but you still need at least a basic level of technical understanding to do it. You need to familiarize yourself with WordPress and other builders before you decide to build a website on your own. Since not many people have the time to at least read a book on website building, reselling web hosting is a perfect choice.

The ease of entry is what appeals to most people. Resellers will interact with their customers, but they are not responsible for the hardware or software that you use. They’re not responsible for connectivity problems too. Think of resellers as a third party liaison between the hosting provider and end customer that helps you with billing or payment issues and the such.

What’s the Difference Between Reseller Hosting and Affiliate Programs?

This is a smart question that any business owner will almost surely ask. With affiliate programs, you make some money when someone signs up at a website via your affiliate links. When it comes to reseller hosting, you’re essentially selling hosting packages that may include various services including managed cloud servers (just an example).

Reseller hosting is a much more active role than affiliate programs. Instead of just pasting a link and registering at a website, you’ll be interacting with your customers on a daily basis. You’ll build your own client base, pitch them various hosting deals, and deal with any tech issues they might come across.

If you want to get into the web hosting business without starting a new brand from scratch, reseller hosting is the perfect opportunity to do so. For example, it’s a great choice for web designers with several clients that you can manage from separate cPanels.

Top Reseller Hosting Features

When choosing a reseller hosting service such as Verpex, you’ll be getting a lot of bang for your buck. First and foremost, Verpex offer separate cPanel management along with FTP servers, MYSQL database management, standard and SSD storage, and different hosting types. For example, you can choose between cloud hosting, standard hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, or go with VPS hosting.

WHM (web host management) apps are also on offer along with reseller-specific software. Verpex is an all-in-one solution for everything related to reseller hosting, with competitive prices in tow.

How Much Does It Cost?

You won’t have to break the bank to choose one of Verpex’s solutions. There are three tiers:

Start-up reseller

Pro reseller

And unlimited reseller

Out of these three, it’s clear that the start-up reseller package is the cheapest. However, you’ll still be getting up to 15 cPanel accounts, 50 GB SSD space, and unlimited bandwidth for that price. There’s a whole bunch of other features that will certainly come in handy, so this is surely the best package for newcomers.

If you’re a pro who’s moving from another provider, you can go with the 2 other packages. They are designed for established resellers and agencies and provide even more features than the first one. With up to 12 server locations, the performance on the pro reseller package is pretty great.

With the latest package, you’re getting unlimited reseller packs with no storage restrictions. Of course, you can always talk to Verpex’s team and they’ll help you choose the offer that best suits your needs.

Keep in mind that paying an annual fee for any package will save you around 10%. That’s something to consider before you choose your package.

Why Choose Verpex?

Verpex may be a newer entry in the reseller hosting business, but it’s already making waves in the community. It offers a range of packages for every type of customer, be it a newcomer or a client moving from another service.

The 60-day money back guarantee means that you’ll get your deposit back if for some reason you’re not satisfied with Verpex. You’ll get the refund no questions asked, but make sure to explore the services on offer before you make a decision.

If you’re looking for a great reseller hosting services with all the right features, turn to a reliable and trusted hosting reseller partner—Verpex.com.