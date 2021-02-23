Top Private Transportation for the Jetsetter Lifestyle

The global travel markets were one of the first few industries to take a massive hit last year as news of the worldwide pandemic broke out. But this certain setback did not necessarily carry over to the private jet and charter industry, as more people have been opting for private transportation during their essential travels to practice social distancing.

Introduction

There comes a certain appeal to the concept of private transportation, maybe it’s the exclusivity of the experience or its high-class feel, but the major allure goes beyond superficial advantages. When you book a private jet or cruise liner, you get to plan the entire logistics around your personal schedule. This means you can take all the time in the world getting ready, with the in-flight or on-yacht experience specifically catered to your needs alone for maximum convenience.

It also comes with specific perks you don’t get to enjoy so leisurely in economy class, such as bringing a pet or extra luggage, both of which you’d have to secure certain permits for during various stages of checkpoints. With private transportation, you are given the luxury to take as many pets with you and bags upon bags of clothing to your heart’s content.

Another underrated perk of private travel, especially as a wanderlust jetsetter, is having traditionally inaccessible parts of the world just within reach. Let’s say there’s a specific hole-in-the-wall island you want to visit in Hawaii, but both international and domestic airlines deem them out of the way, with your own chartered flight with their independent routes you can land on the island with time to spare.

What are you waiting for? Plan your itinerary and book your private jet now!

NetJets

One of the oldest and largest private jet companies in the world, NetJets houses an impressive fleet of 700 jets worldwide with all classes and sizes. The aviation company’s top-tier sky experience supports over 4,000 domestic and international airports and is made up of 6,500 fractional workers all over the world. NetJets clients are now also able to charter yachts and gain access to Northrop & Johnson’s VIP experiences.

Pelorus

Along with a 100% customizable itinerary, Pelorus comes with private, fully-exclusive yacht charters. One of their most notable cruises, the LEGEND, is a 77.4-meter superyacht that can accommodate 26 guests as it treks all the way to Antarctica. For $550,000, a week on the famous LEGEND brings guests through a luxury travel experience by seeing chinstrap penguins, seals, whales, and more frozen friends. They also offer travellers the experience to swim in geothermal waters and hike in Antarctic glaciers.

VistaJet

A truly global company, by all means, VistaJet is one of the only private jet companies that offers its own fleet of global services. While many companies charter private aircraft from different parts of the globe, VistaJet has its roster of personal fleets right at their disposal ready to fly. This aviation company has set the bar high by abolishing aircraft positioning fees for their members and operates primarily with 70 Global and Challenger jets, serving 187 countries worldwide.

GlobeAir

Exclusive to the European luxury travel community, GlobeAir also owns and operates its fleets of jets. With the air taxi market in Europe slowly on the rise, they operate primarily on their Citation C510 Mustang, a small jet requiring only one pilot which significantly lowers the labour cost. They also offer empty leg booking, to ensure every mile they run is accounted for and will not cause the environment any more harm than necessary. GlobeAir also accounts for express cargo service, mainly urgent documents and small parcels, as part of their business miles.

Jettly

Fashioning themselves as the ‘#1 fastest-growing private air travel and lifestyle community’, Jettly gives their clients the option to check fares and schedule flights from their smartphones, making the booking process more like Uber and less like Cathay Pacific. The aviation line carries a handful of aircraft that cater to all sizes and demands, be it a single-engine piston aeroplane or a full-sized helicopter.

Uber Black

One of their most recent innovations and possibly most exclusive, Uber Black is part of the company’s growing luxury offerings. This perk instantly pairs travellers with their high-end black car driven by an experienced professional, not just some working college student looking to make extra cash. These drivers have been screened and tested, built to provide a seamless but private driving experience. The aviation leg of their program, Uber Copter, can get you from Manhattan to Connecticut in half an hour.

Victor

With an impressive network of over 200 operations in partnership, Victor offers a variety of jets of all sizes to global clients. They require all partner operators to look over their standard ISO-9001 guideline, ensuring all prospective passengers and aircrew are aware of any contingencies that may follow for accountability. They also are one of few private jet companies offering an “empty leg” service, showing all available space left in their chartered aircraft with empty seats on the return leg of the flight.

Oxygen Aviation Limited

Oxygen Aviation has been a staple in the international private aviation market for 15 years and counting. They have offices based in London, Madrid, and Moscow all working around the clock to provide on-demand jet charter service. Their prices usually quoted for the charter is for the entire aircraft, making the most sense for large-scale travels such as company trips or team building activities. With Oxygen being a charter service and not independent fleet owners, the flexibility of offering a more variant array of aircraft is at their disposal – from executive airliners to turboprops.

Wheels Up

Even with only seven years in the industry, Wheels Up is now responsible for being one of the largest owned and managed private fleets in the private travel market. The company has transitioned from traditional ‘old money’ mindsets and have moved on to taking a more modern approach to their bookings, imitating Uber and Lyft for their much more convenient booking process on short-notice flights.

Conclusion

If you fly privately, there’s no denying you’re flying in style. Private transportation, especially aviation, has long surpassed its novelty status and a 1% perk and has graduated to becoming more accessible to middle-class earners. It’s undeniable convenience and luxurious benefits offer passengers certain splendours that flying coach just cannot emulate, try as they might.

There’s nothing wrong with commercial flights, as being able to fly in the air is a privilege in and of itself, but there is definitely a certain glamour to flying private.