Top Parenting Accounts on Instagram to Follow in 2021

Everyone wants to raise emotionally responsible, kind, and successful children who have a purpose in life. However, there is no one and the right approach to doing that. Depending on the nature of the child and the resources the parent has, different approaches can work for the child. Even two siblings living under one roof can have drastically different personalities and one methodology of raising them might not work. For this instance, it is important to realize that what could have worked for your neighbor Martha in raising her son Clark, might not be the best way for you to raise your children as they might be different! This is where the internet steps in. The internet is a wonderful place to see how like-minded people are putting their parenting skills to use, and how you can benefit from them. Instagram is full of great parenting accounts for moms, dads, single parents, working parents, homeschooling parents, parents of special needs children, and parents belonging to different sects with various mindsets!

At first, you can give all these accounts a follow but then implement what resonates with your parenting style the most. Moreover, you can also start sharing whatever tips and hacks you have up your sleeves with other moms and dads.

1. Honest Toddler

This account is for all the frustrated parents out there who are thinking that they are lacking parenting skills whereas they are just newly exposed to toddler tantrums. This account is run by a writer who answers various questions that pop up in every troubled parent’s mind: why does my toddler hate me? Why does my toddler not listen? The answers are mixed with humor to give a light impact on the stressful aspects of parenting.

2. Tiny Beans Kids

Great for parents to be and everyone in general, this account shares photos of mini-humans with great captions and motivational quotes. The babies ranging from all races around the world serve as a daily dose of cuteness. You do not need to be a parent to follow this account. It emits happiness all day around!

3. Mom Dot Com

Perhaps one of the most real parenting accounts out there, this IG mom collects wisdom for moms across the globe, compiles it, and shares it at once place to benefit everyone. The motto of the account is to let people know that they are not alone and that somewhere there is a mom or a dad with the same problem! Moreover, this account also highlights issues such as infertility and problems with adoption because everyone can be a mom!

4. Scary Mommy

This account takes a very retable approach to parenting as it speaks out honestly about the modern-day problems and issues that have arisen in parenting methods. It shares great quotes, cute mommy child photos, inspiration insight, and most of the content is quite funny.

5. Lunch Box Dad

This account is of a nutritious father who packs day-to-day lunches for his munchkins. The lunch box ideas are superb, healthy, and come with a twist so that your little one does not get bored. Moreover, he shares insights as to how he created each lunch so that you can do the same with whatever is that you have available in the pantry.

