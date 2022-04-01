Top Online Casino for Real Money in 2022

What are the best online casinos for real money in 2022? The answer isn’t as simple as one would think. While it seems easy to pick a casino site you see advertised online, such behaviour might lead you to scam sites. The truth is that not all online casinos are equal or even good. There are too many scam sites that slip through the cracks unnoticed, and you may lose your money, or worse, have your details stolen the moment you enter your information.

The good news is that this guide is dedicated to nothing but ultra-high-performance casino websites. We’ll show you how to make a proper pick and play at reputable casinos like you deserve.

What Makes a Good Online Casino Great in 2022?

Online casinos are popping up like mushrooms after rain. It’s getting harder and harder to track the new arrivals. Some of them manage to scam players before being brought down, and it would make your life easier if you knew a few tips and tricks that could help. That’s why we’re here, and the paragraphs below will show you how a good online casino should look like in 2022.

Valid License

A valid license is what separates legit casinos from scam sites. The best governing bodies that licenses casinos nowadays are the MGA and the UK Gambling Commission. You’ll also find plenty of Curacao-licensed sites that are reputable as well.

Where do you check this? Head to the footer of the website. There will be a badge displayed at the bottom that shares details on the license and its number. If anything looks fishy, check the number online – that should verify if the badge is real or not.

Proper Security Features

Since you’ll be entering plenty of personal information at the casino site, it would make sense for it to be encrypted. The best casino sites will have 256-bit SSL encryption that ensures your money and personal details will be safe. Every proper browser today will tell you if a site is SSL secured. Check the padlock left of the address bar – if it’s green, you’re good to go.

If it’s not, your information is at risk.

Fair Bonus Terms

Every online casino offers a bonus or two, but rarely any of them come with fair terms. A good bonus means nothing if the casino’s terms are unfair. Always read the fine print when you come across a bonus offer. It’ll tell you if the wagering is reasonable and let you cash your winnings out easily.

If, for example, the wagering is 50x or higher, that bonus is not worth claiming, no matter how large it looks.

Quality Customer Support

Quality customer support is a must for casinos in 2022. No casino can call itself high-quality or top-rated if it doesn’t have proper customer support. It should have at least email and live chat channels open 24/7, allowing you to get in touch on your own terms.

A Help or FAQ center will help as well, answering common questions in seconds.

Loaded Library of Games

The games are the most fun part of online casinos, so a loaded game lobby is a must. You should have everything on offer:

Online slots

Table games

Card games

Live dealer games

Scratchcards

A good casino will have dozens of game studio partners. Make sure it has as much as possible since that means thousands of games. Another important thing – the best real money casinos should have an easy to use interface in the game lobby with plenty of filters for the great number of games. Usability is very important, yet it’s an often-overlooked factor.

Mobile App

The best real money sites will have a dedicated app for both Android and iOS devices. But, if your casino of choice doesn’t, you shouldn’t be disappointed. Just run it from your mobile browser – most casinos these days have an instant-play platform that allows you to play the games like that.

Oh, and check the promotions library often – it may have a few mobile-exclusive deals.

Conclusion

Finding the right gaming sites in 2022 is easier said than done. You can’t just click on an ad and visit a casino without doing proper research beforehand. There are numerous factors to consider beyond the license. If you stick to our tips, you will play in a safe and legit environment.

The top real money casinos featured on our page will give you the peace of mind others can’t. They’ve been handpicked by our experts and are considered the crème de la crème in the industry. Instead of wandering the Internet looking for a proper casino experience, make your choice on this page and enjoy.