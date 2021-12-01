Top Most In-Demand Automation Certifications to Earn In 2021

As the demand for software testing increases rapidly, so does the demand for certified testers. Helping customers scale up their automated testing processes, as well as help them deliver their products faster, is a must. Hence, partnering with a provider that delivers high-quality software testing services will ensure that your business progresses to its highest potential. A testing scale-up strategy and continuous delivery automation services help software development and IT organizations to overcome the challenge of time and money pressures. Despite the ups and downs of the economy, the Automation Testing industry continues to evolve and grow. Automation testing is no longer seen as a cost but rather an investment. As such, it’s important to hire reputable and qualified providers for ultimate success. IT engineers are now hiring professional software testers. The popularity of this profession has also seen a steep rise in the last decade. Contributing to the rising demand for software testing professionals is the increasing need for high-quality products.

A software testing certificate is a clear indication for the employers that the holder has the knowledge and skills to do the required task. Moreover, having such a certificate will help them get better job offers and higher salary packages. There is an enormous demand for automation testing professionals as well as a high pay rate. Automation testing certifications are a way to qualify as a proficient software developer. If you a just a beginner learning how to automate or a professional practicing test automation then having a certification can be helpful in your career growth progress. There are numerous companies across the globe that are on the hunt for skilled testers with tons of expertise in automating the software testing process. Yes, automation is the future of testing, and people who can automate testing processes for clients are currently in high demand. This is why there are individuals who are willing to shell out big bucks on training courses or on test automation certification programs. Hence today, we are going to go through the most in-demand automation testing certification courses of 2021:



1. Automation Testing Engineer Course (LinkedIn Learning )

LinkedIn Learning will help you take your Automation skills to the next level. You will learn how to execute an effective test strategy using tools from the industry’s leading vendors, along with best practices from industry thought leaders. This Automation course will teach you all of these core skill sets in a practical, focused manner. The Automation Testing Engineer course helps you understand the new technologies in the software testing industry. The materials are taught by experts using real-world examples. This LinkedIn Learning course focuses on creating automation tests, building automation frameworks, automating performance, and analyzing test cases. With an automation-first approach, the computer takes over tasks that would otherwise take hours or days to complete. This Automation Training prepares you for playing a bigger role in big data testing projects. The course also discusses the principles of test automation in Selenium, Java, C, etc. The Automation Testing Engineer Course is ideal for intermediate to advanced level testers who have some prior experience with test automation. You can learn the tools of the trade, including programming activities, test design methods, and multiple examples of test automation frameworks. This course will show you how to build software that can be tested by high-level tests without hiccups.

This course will guide you through how to automate web application testing with Selenium WebDriver, and how to write tests for this software with the Selenium 2.41.0 API. You’ll learn about cross-browser testing, including how to test across IE 10, 11, Firefox, Safari, and Chrome. You’ll also learn how to use Selenium Grid to run these tests in parallel on multiple browsers and platforms. Whether you’re just starting out or already an experienced software tester, this automation testing course with APIs gives you the tools and information you need to keep your skills strong, with certification included.

2. Selenium WebDriver with Java (Udemy)

Learning Selenium WebDriver from scratch is a lot easier with this tutorial, created by a software engineer with more than 10 years of experience. With this free Udemy course, you’ll gain a solid foundation in automation and learn how to perform cross-browser testing of web applications using Java and Eclipse tools. Selenium has become the de facto tool for automating browser-based applications. Depending on your prior coding knowledge and your ultimate career goal, this course ranges from basic to advanced material and will help you gain a strong foundation in Selenium WebDriver with Java. Get a deep understanding of Selenium WebDriver with Java. Learn how to write Selenium tests faster and more efficiently, while saving time and money.

This course starts with the basics and slowly works its way up to test automation design patterns, while going in-depth on test navigations, form handling, dealing with dynamic text fields, collecting data from server responses, page objects design patterns, creating custom assertions, and modifying WebDriver. Learn the best practices for writing test scripts in WebDriver. In this course, you will learn how to write using Java and the Selenium WebDriver library. You will learn key concepts of testing such as Test-driven development (TDD), basic object-oriented concepts, the standard Selenium IDE features, and basic use of Page Objects. By the end of this training, you will have a thorough understanding of how to run Selenium tests in a test environment. You will also know how to leverage it for other purposes, such as creating internal tools to automate repetitive tasks within IT departments. Through this course, you will get started with the most powerful & flexible open-source Testing Framework for Automation Testing. This course has been structured to take you from basic Programming level to knowledgeable Web Driver level. It touches each and every aspect of Web Driver, which is a must-know topic if you want to learn Automation Testing.



3. Mobile Automation: Appium Cucumber for Android & iOS (Udemy)

In this course, you’ll learn how to use Appium inspector and Uiautomatorviewer to identify elements in the application, how to install all necessary tools to begin test automation, and other essential things. You’ll also learn how to write basic automation scripts using the Cucumber and Cucumber-JVM framework. This course is the best place to start for anyone who wants to learn mobile test automation. You do not need any experience with writing code or programming, and we’ll teach you everything that you need to know to automate your mobile tests. This course is aimed at software testers, automation engineers, and QAs who want to perform mobile automation testing or need to check the performance of androids apps for their organizations.

By the end of this course, students will know how to use Cucumber to write acceptance test scenarios with screenshots as examples. Get a hands-on introduction to mobile test automation with this course, Appium Cucumber for Android & iOS. In this course, you’ll learn how to write tests for iOS and Android mobile apps via Cucumber and Appium, how to write UIAutomator tests from scratch with acceptance criteria, and how to automate website testing via the Selenium WebDriver API. In this latest update to the Android Testing series I’ve removed Tests on UI components as a separate section as putting those discussions alongside their respective runtimes is a more straightforward organization. If you are new to testing, just start this course. By the end of the course, you will be able to test your code manually on any platform that is supported by Appium or just write automated tests. The course will benefit people who are looking to learn testing automation with Appium – Android & iOS Automated Testing. Mastering Appium is designed for both beginners who are new to automating tests with an app, and more experienced software engineers who want to expand their knowledge of mobile automation.

4. Automation Test Engineer (Simplilearn)

Do you want to be an automation tester but aren’t sure where to begin? Pearson’s Master Automation Testing Program is your solution. Picking right up where Automation Testing Fundamentals, Second Edition leaves off, this advanced-level course introduces you to the next generation of software testing technologies, including Selenium WebDriver, Maven, TestNG, Selenium Grid, Appium, and Docker. The course is developed by an experienced automation test engineer and content creator, Michael. With his rich industry experience, he takes you on a journey of automating software using different tools and technologies such as Selenium WebDriver, Maven, TestNG, Selenium Grid, Appium, Docker Docker Desired State Configuration (DSC), Java. By the end of the course, this will help in building your career in the Testing domain or in developing applications for any virtual computing platform. The program has been divided into 8 modules that will take you step-by-step in software testing. The Master Automation Testing program from Simplilearn will provide you the skills to master the art of automation testing. It gives you a comprehensive understanding of Selenium WebDriver, Maven, TestNG, Selenium Grid, Appium, and Docker, so that you can test the web applications created for any virtual computing platform.

Learning Automation Testing is a direct ticket to a career as a Software QA Engineer. More than just mastering software testing tools such as TestNG, JUnit, Selenium WebDriver, Appium, and Docker, becoming an automation tester requires you to understand the need for web application testing and how it helps develop high-quality software quicker and ensures better customer experience. This course takes you through everything needed to start your career as an Automation Testing Engineer. The Automation Test Engineer course is the right fit for any IT professional who wants to master automation testing technologies. It helps you provide comprehensive, thorough, and quality software testing on your projects. The Automation Test Engineer course is designed for individuals who want to switch careers into automation testing. Also, it is ideal for developers who are looking to automate their testing on any virtual computing platform. Simplilearn’s Master Automation Testing Program will provide you with the skills required to create automation frameworks to ensure maximum productivity and quality. This course will help you eliminate errors, save time, and reduce costs in order to achieve your business goals. You will learn to navigate different virtual computing platforms, conduct software testing on various devices, set up an automation testing infrastructure using the Docker container, design test automation frameworks using Appium, Selenium WebDriver, Maven, TestNG & Selenium Grid. The course also focuses on setting up an efficient continuous integration process with Jenkins.

5. LambdaTest Automation Testing Certifications

Start your career in test automation. LambdaTest offers our Selenium 101 and TestNG automation testing certifications that let you get started with your automation testing career, whether you’re a beginner or an expert. The Selenium 101 certification provides the basic knowledge to begin automated software testing while the TestNG certification allows you to move on to the tools and technologies of the TestNG platform. With LambdaTest automation testing certifications, you will be able to get a formal certification of your test automation knowledge and get an edge over IT employers.