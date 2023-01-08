Top Mobile App Development Trends to Watch in 2023

Whether you’re a CTO or an independent entrepreneur, if you work in technology in any capacity, then you know that smartphone apps are the future.

Today there are more than 5 billion active users of mobile and tablet devices around the world. Experts predict that by 2025 this number could rise to 6.1 billion. Therefore, if brands and businesses want to survive, many will have no choice but to embrace mobile app trends and all the opportunities they can bring.

This blog will discuss the mobile app development trends that seem poised to change the world in 2023 and beyond. We’ll explore the critical tech trends for mobile that could help you win the brand war you might not realize you’re already in. Finally, we’ll take a look at the most critical tech trends your app developer or CTO should consider before taking that vital first step into the mobile world.

What to Consider When Selecting Trends for Your Mobile App Development

Moreover, these limitations range from how a user interacts with the device, its computing power, screen size, features and capabilities unique to a specific device, the platform, whether Android or iOS, and whether the app will be used on multiple devices and platforms.

The last point is significant, as it needs to be established whether you plan to develop for one or multiple platforms, either now or in the near term.

List of Top Mobile App Development Trends for 2023

Here, we are going to mention the list of top trends to watch for mobile app development.

1. AR & VR

The first names in our compilation are AR and VR, the fascinating technologies of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. Over the past couple of years, AR and VR have made their way onto the mobile app development scene and proved to be amazing add-on features that every app owner wants.

With AR & VR, users will be able to enjoy a unique and totally immersive experience. Realizing this next direction, many big brands are now applying AR and VR to their mobile app development trends.

2. IoT

IoT, or the Internet of Things, is an integration of all things online, as long as there is a network system that unites them. No doubt, IoT would be an exceptional highlight for mobile app development trends in 2023 and beyond.

The primary function of IoT is to connect all of a user’s home appliances or personal technology and sync data to create a complete experience. Of course, the developers are quickly working on ways to diversify this capability into other tasks like delivering food, getting immediate cargo results, etc.

3. Blockchain

That not-so-small number has shown the incredible potential of Blockchain for years to come. Mobile app development trends are now ready to integrate Blockchain into your future.

Like other cryptocurrencies, Blockchain’s strengths lie in its transparency, data security, accessibility, and reliability. Blockchain is also an open-source technology and allows for many flexible modifications, making Blockchain perfect for mobile app development.

2023 will see Blockchain appear in all steps of an e-commerce application: from securing data to maintaining logistics factors. Therefore, this technology is likely to be used in formal sectors like identity, finance, government, etc. However, for mainstream users, Blockchain is still an undiscovered treasure, so be sure to keep your business' eyes on it.

4. Mobile Commerce

Mobile commerce, or M-Commerce, is the type of commerce that allows customers to purchase items directly through mobile devices. This is one of the most useful mobile app development trends for eCommerce businesses.

Although M-Commerce has continued to grow for quite some time, 2023 will be its peak year. The estimated value of global m-commerce systems may climb to $22 billion by the end of this year. So what can you expect from M-Commerce impacts on mobile app development’s future? First of all, eCommerce brands will move important sections to the mobile commerce platform to take advantage of the market boom.

Features for M-Commerce would also be much more high-tech than they are now, with the help of machine learning, IoT, AR, VR, etc. This means a personalized shopping experience, targeted campaigns, and the use of customer data.

5. 5G

5G is no longer a newcomer when it comes to mobile app development technologies, but this year it’s still something to look out for.

This is because 2023 will be the year of 5G embedded devices and enhanced 5G systems. The speed of 5G will increase up to 100 times faster than 4G, with a latency of 1 millisecond. The most obvious benefit lies in upload speed and quality, and the first to jump to 5G would be streaming apps like Hulu and Netflix, etc. Also, mobile e-commerce apps that apply 5G can boost your payments and shipping capacity to a whole new level. Better biometric data processing also helps in user identification and customer base management. It’s an eCommerce business owner’s dream, really.

Final Thoughts

