Top Mistakes You Need to Avoid When Placing an Order for Custom Marketing Stickers

Promotional stickers have been around for years, and still, they show no signs of less popularity even though digital marketing has transformed the way brands are advertised. The self-adhesive stickers are easy to design and print and represent a very affordable way of promoting brands at the street level. However, for promotional stickers to be effective in boosting brand awareness and driving traffic to the store, you need to avoid some common mistakes.

The Same Sticker Can Be Fixed Everywhere

Many people are under the impression that once you have created and printed a sticker, you can use it wherever you like. However, as ambitious as this dream is, you should appreciate that stickers need to be uniquely designed and printed to suit the surface or the object it is going to be stuck on so that it can fulfill its intent. A sticker created for sticking on car bumpers is unlikely to suitable for a mobile phone or a shop window. It is worth remembering that in the hands of professional marketers, stickers can be a very effective promotional tool. Before designing a vinyl sticker, not only should you get the message right but also decide where you are going to display it and optimize the size and design accordingly.

Not Thinking About the Distribution Method

Since stickers are easy to design and print, quite a few marketers rush into it without thinking about how they are going to distribute them. For example, when you want to conduct undertake a bumper sticker marketing campaign, you can send across the stickers long with your regular promotional direct mail. However, unless you consider the size of your existing envelope, you will have to spend extra on buying additional envelopes. Similarly, if you want to distribute the stickers in collaboration with other businesses, it can be a good idea to print on both sides so that both parties get to benefit. When you know how you are going to distribute the sticker or how it is intended to be displayed, you will be able to create a customized sticker with the maximum bang for the money. According to CNN, customization of the message has a better impact.

Choosing the Cheapest Option

Some marketers tend to be so obsessed with the cost that they are willing to take the effort to find the cheapest supplier. However, in exchange for some paltry savings, you may land up with a product that compromises the quality of the material, the adhesive, the finishing, the printing, longevity, and even the delivery date. You may end up with a substandard product that will not project your business in the best light.

Conclusion

Designing and printing promotional stickers may not exactly be rocket science; however, it helps a lot to know the basic design principles and printing options and techniques. Most sticker printers are willing to work with their clients and develop designs and finished products that will maximize their value so that you don’t make mistakes that could have been easily avoided.